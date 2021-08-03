RODAH NJOVU OUT OF OLYMPICS

ZAMBIA’S only hope to have a medal at the ongoing Olympics is now on Sydney Siame the youth Olympic winning medalist.

This comes after Rodah Njobvu’s Olympics campaign came to an end when she finished fourth in Heat 4 of the women’s 200-metre race.

Njobvu’s clocking 23.33 seconds behind Aminatou Seyni, Gabrielle Thomas and Christine Mboma respectively, was not enough for her to earn a spot for the next round.

She missed out on qualifying to the semifinals by 0.07s.

Earlier in the week, flyweight boxer Patrick Chinyemba was eliminated after losing to Great Britain’s Yafai Galal on a split decision.

Chinyemba lost 2-3 to the Briton who progresses to the quarterfinals.

He was the remaining boxer out of the three boxers who were representing Zambia at the ongoing Olympics.

The bowing out of Chinyemba also made boxing become the fourth sports discipline in which Zambia was knocked out at this year’s showpiece.

Boxing, swimming, Judo and Africa’s only representatives in women football the Copper Queens, have been eliminated.

However, Zambia’s only chance to have a medal at the Olympics is in Sydney Siame in the 200m men’s race.

Meanwhile, welterweight boxer Stephen Zimba said his bowing out at the Tokyo Olympic games was not the end of the road but that he would come out strong.

Speaking after his arrival from Japan on Thursday night, Zimba said he was happy with his performance.

Zimba beat Samoa’s Marion Ah Tong in the first round before losing to Zamkovoy in the next fight to bow out of the ongoing games.

“I’m pushing hard, this is the beginning, not the end of the road. And I am still going far with this boxing and I will train hard; there is still Paris 2024 and I will do it there,” said Siame. “It has been a great experience for me. I fought a 2012 bronze medalist from Russia and it was a split decision. It was a very tough fight but I’m so glad for this experience.”

Zimba was the second boxer to exit the games after Evaristo Mulenga who also lost via a split decision.

And Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) general secretary Westie Chewe urged boxers to focus on the upcoming games.

“This is not the last, let’s start preparing for the Commonwealth. And I am very confident that our only boxer remaining, I can see that there are positive results,’’ said Chewe.

Meanwhile, judoka Steven Mung’andu has also set his sight on the next games, adding that he is hoping to do better than he did at the Olympics.