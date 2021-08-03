Soldiers also feel the pain of the cost of living, says Kazabu

SOLDIERS are our brothers and sisters who also feel the pain of the cost living, says Luxon Kazabu.

In an interview, the former livestock and fisheries deputy minister in the Michael Sata administration

urged voters to turn up in numbers and vote the PF out of office on 12.

“In the wake of the decision by President Edgar Lungu to militarisation of the so-called political violence hotspots in Lusaka and elsewhere, I want to urge voters not to feel intimidated by the presence of soldiers,” he said. “They (soldiers) are our fellow citizens. They are our brothers and sisters. They are also voters who also feel the pain of the cost living and as such are also going to participate in voting.”

Kazabu said there was need to change government leadership on August 12.

“So as to save ourselves from the pain we have experienced in the last seven years under the PF government,” said Kazabu. “The PF has destroyed this country which was once admired by our neighbours in the region. If voters make a mistake and vote for the PF, the next five years will be hell on earth.”

On Sunday, President Lungu ordered the deployment of the military to suppress electoral violence ahead of the 12 August general elections.

“I have allowed the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and Zambia National Service to help the Zambia Police in dealing with the security situation,” President Lungu said.

He said troops had already been deployed to some areas in the capital Lusaka and would be sent to other areas in the country “if the situation demands so”. There have been incidents of violence by ruling party and opposition supporters across the country in the run-up to the vote.

The President, in deploying the army, cited the killing of two ruling party supporters in the capital, saying he would not allow that to be repeated elsewhere in the country.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said it is investigating the incident and will take action against those found responsible.