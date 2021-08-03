There’s still a long way to eradicate misinformation, hate speech in Zambia – Panos

PANOS Institute Southern Africa executive director Vusimuzi Sifile says it is clear that there is still a long way to go to eradicate misinformation, disinformation and hate speech in Zambia.

Sifile said although the iVerify Zambia Fact Checking and Response Mechanism had only been implemented for a few weeks, pointers had already been seen that the mechanism was an effective tool for identifying and mitigating misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

“Every day, we receive messages from various stakeholders, sharing content that they feel should be fact checked. This is content that would have been published or shared on online or offline platforms, mainstream or community media,” he said. “The messages come through our Facebook page www.facebook.com/iverifyzambia, and through our whatsapp tipline on +260779929274. We encourage stakeholders who are not yet using these platforms to share content for fact checking to consider doing so.

However, it is clear that there is still a long way to go for us to eradicate misinformation, disinformation and hate speech in Zambia.”

He said the practice was so entrenched among certain stakeholders, and they just cannot go for too long without churning out misleading or harmful content.

“I am confident that, although we still have a lot of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech, this intervention will go a long way in mitigating the vice,” said Sifile. “Obviously this is not some kind of a magic bullet, and we are aware of the enormous challenges at hand, but with the collaboration of all stakeholders, it is doable.”

Meanwhile, NGOCC said it was deeply concerned with the growing trend of misinformation and disinformation especially with regards to women candidates.

Head communication, advocacy and networking Whitney Mulobela said it was therefore NGOCCs considered view that the iverify would help curb the misinformation especially against women candidates.

“Cyberbullying has been on the increase especially with the elections. Violence has been transferred from the physical space to the cyber space. Violence has over the years acted to discourage women from participating in politics,” said Mulobela.