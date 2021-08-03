‘Youths should not sell their future for a few pieces silver’

IT’S said only the oppressed know the difficulty of their oppression. Equally, the tributaries must flow if the big river is to exist.
We find Chomba Nakazwe’s sentiments thoughtful when she cautions young Zambians against falling prey to selfish politicians at the expense of little amounts of money.
“Youths shouldn’t sell their future for few pieces of gold and silver. They should look at the bigger picture – and that’s being empowered, employed. What the young people are being given now is not worth their future and that of their children. In these elections, the youths are the ones who are going to determine which party or leader is going to govern…Youths must not sell their future just because of little amounts of money being thrown around by desperate politicians,” urges Chomba. “The only time we’ll get to see some of these politicians again is when there is another election in 2026. We should learn what has happened to us over these past few years. In terms of violence, let us not be used. You’ll find that these high-profile politicians are always intact. You’ll never hear about them being beaten. But it’s the youths who fall victim to political violence, and others have even died because of the vice of violence. We need to be alert as youths and not fall prey to selfish leaders who care only about themselves.”
Youths must take a step and define their role in society today and in the future. What they do today defines their future. Stone throwers will be classified by their violence. Those who maim or kill political opponents at the behest of their masters – sponsors – will be known for their violence and society has a place for them!
Youths should not sell their souls and future for a few coins and other material things thrown at them during elections. There’s more to life than political expediency and freebies!
But attending to youths’ needs or empowering them as Chomba argues requires a deliberate undertaking – goodwill – from the political leadership.
As Fidel Castro once pointed out: “We have the Party, we have our wonderful young people whom we will of course ask to do more and more political work, political work which is not the same as parroting a slogan. For a long time, the Party was also, at times, simplistic and dogmatic, working with slogans instead of arguments. We must work directly with the people, on a one-by-one basis; this means more than the work done through the press and television, through conferences or political meetings…Political work cannot be done in the abstract. We must delve more deeply into knowledge, into ideas, into what happens here and in the world. We must be frank, courageous, and truthful. In this ideological struggle, ideas are our fundamental weapons; our most important ammunition are also ideas. We have to arm our cadres with ideas so that they, in turn, can pass these on to the young and to all of the people.”
Certainly, unleashing youths as weapons of violence – be it intra or interparty – is not and will never be a form of empowerment. And our youths must learn from their oppression from these political parties. These parties are nothing without the youth – they will run dry like a river/ stream without tributaries.
And a youth in any political party who is used just for violence must consider themselves not an asset in a party! There’s no future, leadership that is, for them in such an organisation.
In case our youths do not know, these same politicians who send them to commit violent acts have got children in their homes whom they cannot send for the same dirty activities. They have sent their children to schools abroad while others are connected in lucrative businesses locally. At no time do they throw stones or harass anyone on the streets. They are busy curving a future for themselves. So, why should you allow yourself to be used and later dumped by these silly politicians? Wake up, please!
Demand your worth, demand your rights. Youths rise up!
