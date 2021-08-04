Female candidates highlight election campaign challenges

WHEN you are an independent candidate, no one covers you, it’s like you are shut out, says Lumezi independent parliamentary candidate Zelipa Chitsulo.

During an NGOCC media breakfast meeting on positive portrayal of female candidates in the media, Chitsulo said there was very little coverage for independent candidates.

She said one had to use their own money for campaigns which was difficult.

“There are always issues that a woman is not supposed to be in politics but in the kitchen…because you are a woman you are not a good candidate,” she said.

Chitsulo said there were challenges because of the state of roads which make it difficult to travel, especially when one was using his or her own money.

She said most of the children do not know what a tarred road looks like.

Democratic Party Matero parliamentary candidate Susan Mulenga said women had more responsibilities than men.

She said media house should therefore have a deliberate coverage policy different from men.

Mulenga said when she takes development to Matero, it would be for every person.

“I am a team player. I want to bring everybody on board. I can guarantee you that I am a team player. I want to bring an end to the many sufferings in Matero. My heart bleeds as a mother,” she said.

MMD Lusaka Central parliamentary candidate Phosile Makwakwa said she was the best candidate because she had lived in the constituency.

Makwakwa said the way women were portrayed in the media was not good as attention was given to the how they dressed and looked.

She cited PFs running mate Professor Nkandu Luo who she said had really been cyber bullied.

“Why not look at what she can bring instead of dwelling of negative things?” she said.

Makwakwa said it was expensive for women to campaign and asked the media to follow them on the campaign trail and report what they were doing.

She said women would continue to be disadvantaged as long as they were not covered positively.

UPND Kafue parliamentary candidate Mirriam Chonya said cyber bullying was rife.

Chonya said the onus was on female candidates to try and be proactive and get the media on board to carry their stories.

She said the under-representation of women in leadership positions remained an issue for all.

Chonya urged the media to help the female candidates by not reporting things that tend to dent the image of women.

PF Nakaiba ward candidate Ellen Mubamba said the media does not do justice to female candidates in rural areas.

Mubamba said it was only during a disaster in a rural area that coverage was seen.

She asked NGOCC to help with even just half of finances as today’s politics were about finances.

Mubamba said there were challenges with transport in rural areas.

“We use bicycles. There is no mini hospital, we don’t have many secondary schools. I want to stop early marriages and teenage pregnancies,” she said.

New Farms ward independent candidate Ruth Kangwa said the media in all aspects had a big role to play in fighting gender inequality in Zambia.

Kangwa said not everyone had a television or had access to the internet.

Democratic Party Mulungushi ward 19 Roma candidate Priscilla Lungu said she wanted to put up a police post in the ward.

Lungu said there was a water problem in Olympia and Kalundu.

She said youths in the area do not have much to do and were not empowered.

Lungu said women were also not empowered.

She said there were also no streetlights.

Lungu also complained about lack of financial support and foot soldiers to help with campaigns.

She complained about harassment as a woman.