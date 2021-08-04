GOODBYE OLYMPICS!

ZAMBIA has ended this year’s edition of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic games without a medal.

This was after the country’s only hope, sprinter Sydney Siame also bowed out of the competition.

Siame concluded team Zambia’s Olympic Games campaign after clocking 21.01seconds in the men’s 200m first round race, which was not enough for him to clinch a semi-final spot; he finished fourth in Heat 4.

Qualification rules state that the first three in each Heat and the next three fastest advance to the semi-finals.

Siame has described his performance as one of the bad seasons in his athletics career.

“One of the bad seasons ever in my athletics career. Failing to proceed to the next round, it’s something which is so painful. But when I look back to the things that have gone through it takes someone who’s mentally strong to overcome,” said Siame.

“I will remain proud of myself; I won’t give up. I still have the duty to pave the way and show young Zambian athletes that it’s possible… It’s a matter of getting back to the drawing board and coming back stronger for the 2022 season.”