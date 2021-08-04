PF has produced more thieves than genuine leaders, says Phiri

IWELL Phiri, 89, of Kapoche has accused the PF of having produced more thieves than honest leaders.

During a campaign meeting at Chataika ground organised by independent candidate Emmanuel Nkhoma, Phiri said candidates claim to be honest but once they are voted for, they disappear leaving the people suffering.

“We have suffered for a long time. This government has made a lot of thieves. Your money is being used yet you were told your fertiliser is coming in October! Very sorry!” he said.

He lamented that Chataika School constructed before independence had been neglected by leaders who have been claiming to facilitate development.

“These honourables have come [seeking] to be employed by us. They are not bosses. We are the bosses. You are the boss. You choose the President so that he goes and eat money himself and his family while your family suffers! So don’t fear to talk,” he urged the electorates. “They kneel down with an intention to feed their families. They go in Parliament to eat money. Palibe nchito yamene bagwila (there is no tangible work they do) as people are suffering.”

Phiri urged voters to support the hand (UPND symbol) because it was very important to a human being.

He said it was the hand that holds an axe, hoe and the steering wheel.

Phiri said whoever would claim Hakainde Hichilema would divide the nation was stupid and sleepy.

He urged Nkhoma to deliver on his promises to the people once he is given the mandate to represent them.

“Nkhoma, when you come to ask from people and they give it to you, fulfill what you have promised. What you tell the people, do it. If you don’t do it, you have killed the people. This school (Chataika) was built in 1942 but up to date there is no development,” said Phiri.

And headman Kapeleke Levison Banda, who spoke for other village headmen present, asked Nkhoma to prioritise addressing the challenges of water and the school.

He hailed Nkhoma for holding peaceful campaigns.

“We thank you for your visit and for conducting peaceful campaigns without insulting anyone but you based your message on what you plan to do for them. Here we have problems of water for people, lack of dams for livestock, this school was constructed in 1945 and from that time to date, no development has taken place. We have been fighting up and down as the owners of the area,” said Banda. “We have a clinic and our referral hospital is Nyanje hospital. We have the short cut which passes through Chiundu but because of deplorable state, we are forced to use the Sinda route and we have lost lives through that long route and our expecting women give birth along the way.”

And Nkhoma promised the people of Kapoche Constituency that he would never run away.