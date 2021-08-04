There must be decency, truth in the manner we do politics – Kamba

LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says Zambians are able to feel the impact of development brought about by the ruling party.

Recently, UPND Alliance partner Kelvin Fube Bwalya, popularly referred to as KBF, told the nation on several radio platforms that the PF has not done as much as it claims to have done.

Bwalya also said the government has not built as many health posts as it has claimed in Northern Province.

But Kamba defended the ruling party, saying development was visible across the country.

“Development is evidence-based and the people where health and education infrastructure have been built across the country are able to feel the impact of development,” he said in a statement. “No matter how much they try to bring down President Edgar Lungu, they will not manage because his undoubted commitment and sacrifice is felt by the people and not KBF and his cohorts in the so-called alliance partners. Zambians will teach them a lesson come August 12 because selfish politicians should have no space in the country’s political realm.”

He called for truth in information presentation during campaigns.

“There must be decency and truth in the manner we do politics. Just a little research will tell you that the 563 health institutions have been built around the country and this is a fact, it is real. KBF and his colleagues are just jealous that President Edgar Lungu has implemented so much in a short period he has occupied the Presidency,” Kamba added. “In one of his radio programmes meant to mislead Zambians, KBF was referring to developmental projects in Northern Province. The people of Northern, Muchinga and Luapula provinces are able to point at these projects with confidence and pride. In Northern Province, there are 69 newly built health posts, of which 64 have already been handed over to government.”

Kamba said Bwalya was deliberately misleading people to gain political mileage.

He said facts were there to show that the government had built over 500 health centres across the country.

“It is unfortunate that in his desperation to remain relevant in the politics, Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) who was expelled from the PF for causing confusion, has been going round radio stations in the country trying to mislead people by saying it is not true that the PF has built 563 health posts and education infrastructure in the country,” said Kamba. “KBF is a frustrated, bitter politician who has joined Hakainde Hichilema in the so-called alliance partners, and he is busy going round radio stations, giving inaccurate information and downplaying the successes of the PF in infrastructure development and other areas. We want to tell Kelvin Bwalya Fube and all those frustrated and bitter politicians that have joined Hakainde Hichilema that they will not manage to bring down the PF and the good that President Edgar Lungu is doing by touching the lives of the people in rural and urban areas.”