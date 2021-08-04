Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: PF out and opposition in or vice-versa must be supported by results and visions

If there was any other important day and date in every Zambian’s lifetime, it is Thursday 12th August 2021 – the day of the general election. More so, to every Zambian citizen fully registered to vote, Thursday 12th August mustn’t be treated like any other ordinary day. Because it is not an ordinary day, it is an extraordinary date on our calendar. It is an election that has come at a time when the country was at its worst in terms of development efforts and poverty had become heavier than wealth for the majority of citizens and households. Therefore, from what I see, 12th August is all about the Patriotic Front (PF) OUT and OPPOSITION IN or vice versa. But while this was true even in past elections, I believe Zambians need to be serious this time around by demanding for evidence-based political party ‘visions’ and ‘development results’. I further believe that in past elections, especially since 2001, Zambians voted for anything that came closer—songs, mediocrity, corruption, nepotism, favoritism, tribalism, regionalism, etc. As a result, Zambia has found itself in unprecedented misery and untold calamitous situation. Under the PF regime particularly, we have seen in the past ten (10) years some increasing gigantic scrambles for corruption, power, authority, greed, hatred, Satanism, violence against citizens, devilish-ism, killings, love of money and accumulation of unworked-for wealth, and other filthy lusts. On average, the leaders in the PF treated us with these and many other ills for their entire 10-year rule.

Despite the above, I think while it is still possible to use ‘high-grade’ emotions to judge the PF on their poor performance developmentally in this election, it is my considered view that Zambian voters must use ‘lens’ of monitoring and evaluation (M&E) as well as results-based management (RBM) approach. Thus, whether or not the PF must be replaced should be subject to reflections, assessments and careful diagnoses with regard to the type and nature of ‘vision’ and ‘development results’ they are placing before the Zambians prior to the 12th August 2021 elections. Similarly, the opposition political parties must also be elected or rejected on the basis of their ‘visions’ and clarity of ‘results’ they want to pursue and achieve for mother Zambia. I know that we differ in preferences, training, experience, language, tribe, faith, etc—but governance styles and systems bring all of us together. The living conditions of an average citizen should be the concern of any leadership. Our people dwell in either the rural or urban areas but their everyday access to amenities should be a matter of concern to leaders.

I am cognisant of the fact that the PF government and particularly its leaders and supporters have been arguing with sweat that the Zambian economy had been made better under their guard in comparison to previous regimes. Of late, we have heard statements from the PF leaders and sympathisers suggesting that President Lungu had out-performed all past presidents including Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Fredrick Chiluba, Dr Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda and Michael Sata. While other Zambians have agreed with these claims, others have categorically rubbished such self-praises by the PF regime. For me, this is really my point of concern. If the PF regime was prudent, credible and accountable in the manner they governed, will Zambia be in the current situation socio-economically? If the ‘vision’ of the PF and the type and nature of ‘development results’ they pursued and achieved were all excellent as they claim, why is the country divided over people’s poor conditions of living? Is PF telling citizens that this is the best we can experience on earth? What are the visions of both PF and the opposition vis-à-vis tackling the mammoth challenges we face as a country?

Before the PF took over leadership from the MMD in 2011, it was lucrative to graduate from college or university and get an opportunity to work in the industry within a short space of time. Since 2011, how many children graduated from our higher learning institutions and have been employed? Since when did government float job adverts and conduct a credible recruitment process free from flaws? Teachers, nurses, economists, engineers, psychologists, accountants, technicians, plumbers, auditors, agriculturists, development experts, etc—how many of these have been put to use? How many are still roaming the streets without any hope for a job? How many Zambians have access to clean and safe drinking water, both in rural and urban areas? Does the civil service have adequate tools to deliver people development? Do line ministries and quasi-government agencies possess adequate budgets, equipment, personnel, systems, etc to transform the Zambian economy? Is the country forthright in terms of leadership vigor and credibility?

Under the watch of the PF regime, we have experienced a deteriorating mining sector, falling fiscal and monetary policy, scandalised agricultural sector, stunted energy sector, visionless and fragmented education sector, murderous health sector and corruptly run tourism sector. The manufacturing sector stopped to be competitive and thriving due to various factors caused by unattractive government policy and commitment to growing the economy. The majority of young people who desired to pursue a career in teaching, health, law, mining, agriculture, defence forces, sports, arts, etc have been left with a destroyed inner and self-determination. Opportunity has been left to political and family connections instead of merits and capabilities one possessed. We are facing these general elections with costs of living exponentially high. A mealie-meal bag is over K150 each and you need four bags in a month, 2.5 cooking oil is over K200, a bag of cement is K150 and you need 300 to 500 bags or more to build your family house. What is the cost of fuel, sugar, electricity, kapenta, kandolo, transport, water, school fees and charcoal in your location? What about bank lending rates, exchange rates for our Kwacha and other hard currencies? Are your children or siblings in school or employment? Why are many children abusing drugs and living hopeless lives? Thousands (‘000s) of teachers and nurses, including doctors are languishing at home, no jobs—why? Why is the cost of one bag of fertiliser fetching almost K800? Who will manage to grow food at such high cost of farm inputs? Why are Chinese nationals getting vast land in Zambia while citizens are turned away with impunity? Why has our national debt sky-rocketed to over $20 billion yet we cannot show quality investment for it?

I have highlighted a few result areas above which must be used to make decisions in the forthcoming general election. We need a visionary leadership with a clear results-orientation. One with character and commitment. PF is getting into this election from a very weak perspective if we use the above barometer because this political party has brought Zambia this far—untold misery and deprivation developmentally. However, it is up to the Zambians to keep hoping that under a renewed vision, the PF is still worth entrusting. But what is the renewed vision and results for PF? Therefore, and most importantly, which opposition party will redeem Zambia from these many ills the PF brought us? Do they have vision and clear results to pursue? Aluta continua (struggle continues) for a thriving and inclusive Zambia.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm