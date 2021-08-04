Zambians have already decided what to do on August 12 – CCJP

SINDA’S Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace coordinator Bodmass Banda says the electorates made up their mind about what they will do on August 12 a long time ago.

In an interview, Banda said politicians that dish out money and other handouts trying to change the mindset of the electorates are just wasting their time.

Banda said the high cost of foodstuffs and other basic needs prompted people to decide what to do to improve their lives.

He reminded the electorates not to allow money to misled or manipulate their right decision but that they should get the monies, use it, but stick to their decisions.

“Don’t let money change your rightful decision. If they give you money, get and use it but don’t change your decision. But I know people already made a decision and it can’t be changed by money dished by politicians because people made their decisions before elections,” Banda said.

He said sugar, which was being sold for K25 two years ago, is now K50, chicken is now K150 from K50, milling a 50kg bag now costs K30 while charcoal which was at K50 per bag was now K150.

Banda said this shows that things are not acceptable.

Meanwhile, Banda advised the electorates to arrest anyone found buying voter’s cards and hand them to the police as it was against the electoral rules.

“Once you get hold on such people, take them to police and even us with voter’s cards let’s not allow anyone to take away our freedom and right because giving someone your NRC or voter’s card disqualifies you from taking part in the electoral process,” he said.

Banda said those buying voter’s cards were failures who do not have a message to convince the people.

“That’s wrong and it won’t work because they will just lose their resources since people don’t really need money to make up their decisions but the promising message of how the problems they are facing will be addressed,” he said. “So if one gives them good message of hope and you give them money, be assured that you might not be important to them.”

He encouraged the electorates to go and vote in big numbers and avoid voter apathy.

“Let’s go and vote. It’s surprising to see that out of 7,000 registered voters only 5,000 cast their votes in some areas and you ask yourself where is the other 2,000? Let’s go and vote and take part in decision making,” said Banda.