‘Gassing’ haunts Mbabala’s Mangunza ward PF candidate

THE Non-Governmental Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says poverty eradication anchored on effective sustainable development can only be attained when women participate in decision making processes.

Meanwhile, Mbabala’s Mangunza ward PF candidate Busiku Hamapasu says she is finding it difficult to campaign because her opponents are asking the voters, “how can you vote for PF which gassed you?”

Opening a radio debate programme for women candidates contesting in both the local government and parliamentary seats in the August 12 general elections, NGOCC communications, advocacy and networking coordinator Whitney Mulobela said voting for a woman was voting for an effective government.

“Poverty eradication anchored on effective sustainable development can only be attained when women participate in decision making processes because they think about things that really affect people,” he said.

Mulobela said women have demonstrated over the years that they are not only peaceful but have a deeper understanding of the challenges affecting people in communities hence can effectively perform to change the scenario.

“As NGOCC we have also noted that there is still lack of political will in this country to narrow the gender gap especially in politics. We must begin as nation to move towards attaining the 50 per cent representation in parliament as well as at local government level,” said Mulobela.

Mbabala Constituency’s Mangunza ward PF candidate Busiku Hamapasu complained that she was finding it difficult to campaign because her opponents labeled her party of being behind the gassing episodes that rocked Zambia in early 2020.

“My opponents are telling the electorates that ‘how can you vote for PF which gassed you’ and as such I feel disadvantaged as a candidate,” complained Hamapasu.

And Kulundana ward UPND candidate Lungowe Sikwibele pledged to take development in her area if voted into office.