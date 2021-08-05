Help build public’s trust in science related matters – Malido

HELP build the public’s trust in science related matters, a corporate communications executive and former newspaper journalist, Webster Malido has urged journalists.

Addressing Zambian journalists during National Biosafety Authority’s (NBA) 2021 editor’s forum on Tuesday, Malido said given the current situation where there was a lot of hesitancy by sections of the population to take COVID-19 vaccines, the media had an important role to educate and inform their audiences on the rigour and care involved in the development of medical solutions such as vaccines or medicines.

The South African based former Post newspaper editor reminded participants that science as a news subject was as important as any other because it underpinned major societal advancements, including the discovery, invention and innovation of technology and tools that had contributed to improved quality of life for humanity.

Recounting the evolution of the Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) debate in the media, Malido noted that in the early 2000s, GMO products were totally banned in Zambia.

He said they had in recent years been slowly allowed on the market following implementation of a regulatory and quality control framework under the auspices of the NBA.

He urged journalists to work with science focused bodies like NBA in building more public trust in science related issues by reporting, with insights from experts and scientists, on the processes involved throughout scientific processes.

Malido said science as a news subject was as important because oftentimes science-based decisions could have significant impact be it financially, regulatory, environmentally or otherwise.

“As media practitioners, you are the platform for and interface between the public and the world of science on scientific debates of public interest,” he said. “You occupy an important role in educating and informing the public on scientific developments, advancement or discoveries and to help them (public) make sense of complex scientific information.”

Malido, who spoke to the editors in his capacity as a former newspaper editor, further urged the participants to be cautious with handling of science news as any misreporting or misinterpretation of scientific facts, findings or developments had the potential to cause unnecessary panic and alarm to the public.

He urged the editors to apply the same standard lens they use when reporting on any other type of news by asking themselves whether or not the news articles, science or otherwise, had answered all the possible questions in the minds of their audiences.