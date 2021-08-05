Joe Bwalya is new Kafue Celtic coach

MTN Super League debutants Kafue Celtic have appointed Joel Bwalya as their head coach ahead of the new season.

The ‘Crocs’ have beefed up their technical bench following the departure of their head coach Robert Tembo who drilled the team from the Eden University National Division one last season.

Bwalya, the former Zanaco assistant coach, joins the team with Nchimunya Mweetwa who comes in as a physical trainer.

Mweetwa and Bwalya re-unite at the Crocs as both were part of the technical bench Copperbelt Division One side Ndola United.

The two coaches have since joined Celtic’s pre-season camp as it moves to North-Western Province.

“I believe the two coaches will bring a wealth of experience to our young team going into our maiden super league season,” said club director Lee Kawanu. “Having worked closely with Joel at national youth level and during the Airtel Rising Stars programmes. I have no doubt he will fit into the Kafue Celtic philosophy that focuses on youth player development with great ease.”

And Bwalya said he was looking forward to working with a talented side like Kafue Celtic.

“I’m very pleased to be here. This is a great opportunity and I’m going to do my best for the team. I’d like to thank the executive for believing in my ability. I’m looking forward to working with such a young and exciting team,” said Bwalya.