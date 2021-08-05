Lungu’s deployment of defence forces premature – Hakoola

THE Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) says President Edgar’s Lungu’s deployment of defence forces to police the electoral process is a danger because it will bring tension and instill fear among the electorates.

Executive director Mundia Hakoola however condemned all forms of violence that took place in Kanyama last week, involving the PF and UPND.

Hakoola said this was very retrogressive because it deters citizens and the electorate from participating actively and brings in apathy.

He said the move by President Lungu to bring in the defence forces was premature.

Hakoola said the Institute believes that the police had adequate framework to ensure they handle the issues of political violence.

“For us we believe that if the police are not performing, let him (President Lungu) make the necessary changes as compared to bringing in the army,” he said.

Hakoola said it was better to use the police for homeland security as everyone knows that there were different duties that the police and the army perform in the defence mechanism of the country.

He said there had to be strong and sound leadership within the police to ensure they handled political violence, “but if that was not there then the issue of violence would not be addressed”.

“Bringing in the army is not something that is feasible at this time as this will bring apathy and instill fear in the citizens and the electorate. We already have the issue of COVID-19 and people have not been able to participate effectively in the electorate process. There is political violence but what we have said in the past is that we need to operate within the standard operation procedures,” Hakoola said. “We need to ensure that people are active in the electoral process. If we bring in the army, what procedures are we following?”

He said the police should have been given time to investigate and give a comprehensive report to President Lungu.

Hakoola said even after signing the peace accord, the Institute had noticed that both parties (the PF and UPND) had not shared the contents of the resolution with their members.

“If you notice from their Facebook pages or campaign materials peace is not one of their priorities. So there is need to ensure that peace and unity is one of their top messages they are bringing to the table to ensure that the peace accord actualises the intended result,” he said.

Hakoola said as things stand, the PF and UPND members would not know and be able to participate in the resolutions of the peace accord.