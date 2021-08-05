People fed with incorrect information on GMOs and biotechnology, says Tonga

THE National Biosafety Authority says it is saddened and concerned with the myths and misinformation on genetically modified organisms causing fear in some people.

During an editors’ orientation workshop, NBA registrar Lackson Tonga said most of the time people had been fed with incorrect information on GMOs and matters related to biotechnology.

He said the NBA recognises the important role that the media plays in informing the general public on matters affecting them.

Tonga said the media also helps the public in making informed decisions.

“I cannot imagine a world without journalists. The media is an important source that can influence public’s perception, attitudes and behaviours, including what people buy, eat, and believe about food/products,” he said. “Journalists are the people’s watchdog and mouthpiece. Therefore, there is need to provide the public with correct information at the right time.”

Tonga said the NBA appreciates the important role the media plays in science communication involving disciplines such as public health, biotechnology, biosafety and technology.

“Science communication can be a jargon. For you to effectively inform and educate the people, you need accurate information provided timely by the sources or experts in the field,” he said. “It has been observed that science journalists have challenges balancing stories and telling stories in an interesting manner. Some people think science stories are boring because of some jargons used in the articles. It is the duty of the journalists to break down and simplify jargon so the information is correctly passed on to the people.”

Tonga said it was through science that some products were genetically modified or genes were manipulated to come up with other products.

He said it was the duty of the authority to ensure any product which had been genetically modified or contains GMO’s was safe for humans, animals and the environment.

Tonga said science and matters related to it, were very important for the NBA as they help in the core business of regulating GMO’s in Zambia.

He said the NBA takes issues of safety very seriously.

“We understand that the general public is hungry for information on GMOs and clarifications on the same matter is important. We need to demystify the understanding so that they know what the current status is and have the myths and misconceptions cleared,” said Tonga.