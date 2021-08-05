SP will never entertain capitalist mindset of leaders enriching themselves – Mweene

CHIPATA Central Socialist Party candidate Doris Mweene says her party will never entertain capitalist mindset where leaders enrich themselves at the expense of the poor.

Featuring on Breeze FM’s political hour programme on Tuesday, Mweene said people should vote for themselves by going for the Socialist Party.

“What I can say is that I am different because of the ideology that I believe in. We don’t have capitalist mindset. We don’t want to enrich ourselves at the expense of the poor. I am a poor person and I want to work with poor people,” she said. “We don’t want a situation where instead of working towards lifting the living standards of the poor people, we worsen their situation. We don’t want to cheat people.”

Mweene said her party was teaching people how to make fertiliser on their own so that farming could became easy.

“What I know is that illiteracy levels are very high here in Chipata and Eastern Province. The biggest problem that makes our people’s rights to be violated is because they don’t know certain things. They don’t how to read and write. So it is very easy for them to be cheated because of the same,” said Mweene. “As Socialist Party, we have decided to bring free education to help the people. We don’t want people to be cheated because of K5. This K5 that they bribe us with will make us suffer for five years. When people know the truth, they will not be cheated by anyone.”

Chipangali’s Madzatuwa ward Socialist Party candidate Kennedy Shumba urged Zambians to vote for the Socialist Party, which holds the promise for the future for the country.

Shumba said no rich person could work for the poor adding that people should vote for Socialist Party which had a heart for the poor people.

And Dilika ward Socialist Party candidate Morgan Phiri said his party was walking the talk on a number of things.