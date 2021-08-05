There’s nothing wrong for people to vote for a party of their choice, says Mbewe

[By Ben Mbangu in Mapatizya]

KEBBY Mbewe says politics must not impede development because no leader will be proud when people are suffering.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on chief Simwatachela, Mbewe said people of Southern Province must vote for the Patriotic Front this time around so as to have a voice as well.

“Your Royal Highness we will never be proud leaders if our people keep suffering because they want to stick to the opposition even when they are not getting anything. Hence let’s encourage them to work with the government of the day to develop Zambia,” Mbewe, the PF member of central committee, said.

He urged traditional leaders in the province to convince their people to vote for President Edgar Lungu in the August 12 general elections.

“Give us power to speak for you in Southern Province by voting for PF. Our people must not see politics when we say vote for us, no. But development,” Mbewe said. “Yes, there is nothing wrong for people to vote for a political party of their choice because it’s democracy but this time around we are asking people of Southern Province to vote for PF because we want them to hold President Lungu accountable in an event that he fails to bring development,” said Mbewe.

And Simwatachela said he was ready to drum up support for the Head of State.

“President Lungu looks to be different from all other past presidents I have mingled with. He is the only Head of State who has been looking after chiefs well. Yes, he is looking for support from us and we will give him the support he wants,” said Simwatachela.