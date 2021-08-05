UNIP urges govt to commit to transparency

UNIP president Bishop Trevor Mwamba has urged the PF government to commit to transparency and shunt reported intention to shutdown internet and mobile phone service.

And Bishop Mwamba, a lawyer, says he is deeply concerned by the decision of President Edgar Lungu to deploy the army and other security forces in the run-up to Zambia’s presidential election.

In a statement yesterday, Bishop Mwamba stated that reports have circulated across the country that the government intends to impose an internet blackout beginning 24 hours before the vote and would continue until August 13.

“Should these worrying reports be true, I call on the government to reverse course and commit to transparency,” he stated. “Any attempt to restrict access to the internet or mobile phone service would be a clear attempt to thwart the efforts of Zambian and international observers to monitor the electoral process and decrease the likelihood that this extremely important election will be carried out in a transparent and fair manner. I pray for peace and calm for all my fellow Zambians.”

And Bishop Mwamba stated that all forms of violence must be condemned.

He stated that the army and police must not be used for partisan political purposes or to intimidate opposition supporters.

“It is also of great concern that the tragic death of two PF (and UPND) supporters is being used by the Electoral Commission [of Zambia] as a pretext to ban the UPND from campaigning in Kanyama Constituency,” stated Bishop Mwamba, who is the Independence party’s candidate in next week’s presidential election.