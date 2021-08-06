Detecting political liars through forensic linguistics

[By Humphrey M Kapau]

The world’s number one problem is not really climate change, terrorism or COVID-19. It is the politician.

More often than never, he ascends to power for selfish reasons – to benefit himself and those dear to him. With deception woven in language, he knits his clothing of power using legal means before demanding that he be addressed as ‘Honourable’ by animals of Animal Farm, regardless of his performance. Consequently, a politician can either be a curse or a blessing to any society, and, therefore, knowing the linguistic pointers that can tell when a politician is lying is important before you put yourself into legalised slavery that comes with indiscreet voting.

The past three weeks, I used a branch of forensic linguistics (i.e. the study of language and crime) known as forensic semiotics to explore the body language of liars communicated through facial expressions, Adam’s apple, breathing patterns, skin tone, leg posture, head-positioning and fidgeting. In today’s article, I use forensic linguistics to identify some universal lying tendencies among some politicians. Some insights provided are drawn from some of the world’s top forensic linguists who have taught forensic linguistics at the FBI Academy (e.g. Smith and Shuy,2002). To access my other articles that looked at the body language of liars, please search for ‘Body language of liars’ on The Mast website www.themastonline.com.

Freudian slips

FBI training instructors have observed that deceitful politicians sometimes manifest Freudian slips in their speech before attempting to cover them (Smith and Shuy,2002; and Glass,2014). Named after the psychoanalytic scholar Sigmund Freud (1856-1939), a Freudian slip (also known as parapraxis) refers to communication misperformances which Freud calls the Fehlleistugen in German. Freudian slips are what we refer to as slips of the tongue in a layman’s language and involve an error in speech, memory or physical action that happens because of interference of a subdued unconscious wish or internal train of thought (Freud,1925). The slips happen when one’s suppressed (consciously pushed away) or repressed (buried without thinking) thoughts or desires resurface.

In slips of the tongue, a political liar’s brain attempts to find a compromise between truth hidden in his subconscious and the lies he wants to generate in the conscious world. In the end, the suppressed and repressed truth floats to the surface ‘accidentally’ through the brain’s Broca’s area (a brain part responsible for language production) thereby exposing the deceitful politician. Realising he has accidentally obeyed the conversational maxim of truth and cooperated with lie detectors in the process, the political liar may quickly reverse the slip by smiling or by offering an apology (Grice,1975; Johnson and Coulthard,2007).

Nonverbally, if the political liar is surprised by his own accidental revelation, he will immediately raise his eyebrows to form an arch-shape like the letter ‘U’ turned upside-down. Meanwhile, his sclera (the white part of his eye) would be more exposed and whiter, and his eye pupils will dilate (i.e. get enlarged). When saddened by the accidental truth revealed, the deceitful politician would lower the corners of his mouth, descend his eyebrows to their inner corners and drop the eyelids. If angered or disgusted by the revelation, he would press his lips, bulge his eyes, lower the eyebrows and wrinkle the nose ridge (Ekman,1970; Marcel,2014). In seated interviews, his legs would usually be restless – with feet unconsciously pointing towards the exit door. If the slip of the tongue is made while standing, he would put his legs slightly apart to form what forensic linguists call the “pigeon posture”. This is meant to boost the potential energy levels in his buttocks in case he decides to run away. Freudian slips can also be accompanied by sweat, goose pimples, restless hands, and changes in skin tone and breathing patterns (Glass,2014; Banda, 2021).

Repeating interviewer’s questions

Another common strategy used by anyone concealing information is the tendency to repeat an interviewer/interrogator’s questions (e.g. Interviewer: ‘Where were you last year? Are you being sponsored by some party?’ Guilty person: ‘Where was I yesterday? I was in Kafue. Am I being sponsored by some party? The answer is NO’). World over, especially in Africa, government spokespersons and party propagandists meant to cover lies tend to use this strategy more than anyone else whenever they face the cameras. Though some patterns of such nature are genuine and meant for emphasis due to false accusations that can be annoying, sometimes it could be that the politician is trying to hide something and desperately trying to convince the listener, reader or viewer. We usually repeat questions when we are not certain of something, including the need to assess and emphasise how water tight our side of story is. In those few seconds that a political liar is repeating the question, he is actually trying to find better ways to conceal the truth (Glass,2014).

A deceitful politician’s collocations and collocational nodes

Have you noticed that the legendary broadcaster Shaka Ssali uses particular words and phrases like ‘make Africa better and not bitter’ and ‘I am profoundly honoured and exceedingly humbled’ in his interviews? In corpus linguistics (a methodology to language enquiry that establishes linguistic tendencies by analysing linguistic data or corpora using software), we call those frequently used words ‘collocations’ while the key word they talk about (e.g. ‘Africa’ in ‘make Africa better and not bitter’) is called the ‘collocational node’. Every person has discoursal collocations and collocational nodes as part of his ‘linguistic fingerprint/identity’ (Dash,2005). By corpus linguistics definition, “collocations refer to the occurrence of two or more words within a short space of each other in a discourse” (Sinclair,1991:170).

In assessing the deceptive nature of a politician, forensic linguists often collect pieces of linguistic evidence (i.e. corpora) associated with a particular person and process it using software such as the UAM Corpus Tool. The UAMCT is able to pick out the common words, phrases and sentence patterns that someone often uses and build an ideology profile for the person. By observing inconsistences in a person’s word choices associated with variables like nation, tribe and individuals, forensic linguists can easily prove that someone loves tribal talk and hate speech. In cases of consistent word usage, it could be that the politician is pushing a particular agenda.

Verbosity and digression

Under normal circumstances, verbosity (use of excessive words) and digression are characteristics of people who talk a lot. However, when a person who does not speak a lot suddenly starts to use more words (wordy) than needed and they digress, they are trying to cover something. Although verbosity and digression are usually employed as a psychological strategy to avoid, say, uncomfortable silences, political liars sometimes use verbosity and digression to hide their insecurities around the subject matter. In some instances, verbosity is usually accompanied by flattery language because politicians know that our minds love to hear nice and memorable things due to the urges of our Id (the Pleasure Principle). If you come across a politician who is too flattery, he is most likely trying to deceive you and distract you from asking critical questions.

Filler words and incorrect use of tense

In addition to the above, incorrect use of tense and use of filler words in speech is another common give away in people who otherwise are highly competent in language and do not use filler words often, respectively. A number of studies done by forensic psycholinguistics from state agencies like the FBI have shown that most language-competent politicians tend to confuse the use of tense when under interrogation. Past events tend to be narrated as if they are in the present and sometimes as if they happened in the future (see Glass,2014). The incorrect use of tense is caused by a psychological string of thought whose psychological baseline could be an indication that the suspect is non-repentant of the lie they are hiding. Though some politicians may try to correct their tense patterns through immediate afterthoughts, the Freudian slip effect discussed above would still reoccur frequently. With regard to the use of filler words (e.g. you know, uh, hmmm), these are regarded as fillers between thoughts of deception. A guilty politician uses filler words to bridge the conscience (morality) and conscious (awareness of our surroundings) as the lie is being generated (Malmkjaer,1991; and Crystal,1991). In some cases, the incorrect use of tense is accompanied by syntactic and semantic inconsistencies in narrative (e.g. from “I don’t know” to “I don’t recall”).

Nonsensical speech

Lastly, when our conscious is overpowered by our conscience, it breeds nonsensical speech. Nonsensical speech in this case should not be confused with the speech spoken by normal people who talk to themselves. That speech is different and healthy. Neither should nonsensical speech as used here be confused with a symptom of language disorder caused by factors such as a cerebral vascular accident (i.e. stroke). No. In forensic linguistics, what is referred to as nonsensical speech in a suspect happens when someone who is normal speaks in sentence fragments that do not make sense in the context of the discussion or their line of thought as known by the people they are with. This mostly occurs when a person is overwhelmed by something and forced to be absent minded. For example, someone says “I am a liver” instead of “I am a believer” (showing that they actually miss the liver and probably are not as religious as they claim to be); and “I am bathing” instead of “I am baking” (to show that they probably long for a bath and would enjoy it as compared to the baking they are currently doing). Therefore, nonsensical speech is a great language clue because no man has ever managed to cheat himself in history. Which other linguistic pointers do political liars manifest?

Next week, I will look at how forensic linguists analyse the acoustic and non-acoustic properties of the human voice to identify deceitful people.

The author is a systemic functional linguist and Special Research Fellow (PhD) at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa. His other research fields include neurolinguistics, forensic linguistics, psycholinguistics, semiotics, corpus linguistics, cognitive linguistics, African languages and literature. He has also taught language at UNZA. Contact: hmksettings@rocketmail.com; WhatsApp: + 260 956 315380.