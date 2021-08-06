Football tournaments will not end hunger in our homes, PF candidate tells youths

KASENENGWA PF candidate Philemon Twasa says there is need for leaders to help change the mindset of young people.

Twasa on the Big Issue programme on Feel Free FM in Chipata said youths should use their energy to fight poverty among other things.

“We want to do a number of things in Kasenengwa and we already started doing something. Problems do not end. They will always be there. Some of the challenges which are there, even if we are not supposed to talk about people who are not there, some of our colleagues who came before us, would have sorted them. We want to look at the areas that are in dire need. There is the issue of roads which need to be worked on. There is the issue of communication towers, the issue of farming, schools, issues of water and many others,” he said.

Twasa said issues surrounding youths should as well be addressed because the only activity they knew was football tournaments.

“We forget that as youths, the hunger that you leave at home when you go for football you will still find it when you go back home,” he said. “So as leaders, we have a duty – we need that political will to change the mindset of our youths so that the same energy that we apply during tournaments…Yes, the tournaments are good, they provide entertainment. But we should realise that the tournaments that we have focused on will not end hunger in our homes. They will not bring any development apart from entertainment. We need to start teaching each other so that we change our mindset.”

Twasa said he would continue working with the local people in improving their living standards.

He said he helped in constructing classroom blocks at Chamubobo, Kazungula and Kamtemeni schools.

Twasa said he had empowered a lot of cooperatives and women clubs in Kasenengwa.

“When I started working in Kasenengwa, I wanted to engage the youths right from the beginning so that we embark on projects that could help the people. Yes, we have done some football tournaments in Kasenengwa but I am not satisfied,” he said. “I want us to start talking about how we can make ox-carts and other things.”

Twasa pledged that he would work together with councillors and council chairperson once he is elected.

He said he had already started talking to Kasenengwa district council chairperson candidate Phalessy Soko on how they were going to work.

Other candidates contesting the Kasenengwa seat are Beauty Undi-Phiri of UPND, Nomsa Ingwe for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and Kapambwe Mshanga for MMD, Masautso Tembo for the Democratic Party (DP), John Zulu of the Socialist Party, Charles Banda for the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), and UNIP’s Timothy Nyirenda.

Others are Saili Phiri for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and independent candidates namely Alice Kalima, Levison Ziwa and Mawali Zulu.