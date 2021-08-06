GEARS Initiative calls for security for all electoral stakeholders

GEARS Initiative Zambia executive director MacDonald Chipenzi says his organisation expects that security for all stakeholders involved in next week’s elections will be provided.

Launching GEARS monitoring project and programme in Chipata on Wednesday, Chipenzi said his organisation would deploy 12,152 electoral monitors across the country.

“We want to inform the nation that GEARS Initiative will be a watchful eye in this election. Our monitors will be there to see what will be happening so that they add to the credibility and integrity of this election,” he said. “Other issues that we want to address are the issues of security of our monitors, the media, agents and observers. We want to appeal to the Zambia Police so that this election, we are going into in the next few days is an election which has got so many interests and we expect that security for all the stakeholders will be provided for.”

Chipenzi said he had seen in some instances where the media had been harassed for carrying out its duties.

“We’ve seen where security men and women have harassed the monitors even when they have the cards, just because somebody somewhere does not understand the role of the stakeholders. We appeal for security and we appeal for the enforcement of the laws without fear or favour,” he said. “What we are demanding as GEARS Initiative is not favour from the law enforcement agencies, we are demanding fairness of how laws should be applied.”

Chipenzi also said implementation of campaign laws have been in a disturbing manner.

He said some political parties campaigned freely while others were being told that they needed to get permits.

Chipenzi also appealed to President Edgar Lungu to reconsider his decision of deploying soldiers on street.

He said the conduct of the army would also determine how people turn out for elections.

He also said there was need for clarity from the ECZ on the prison vote.

“We need clarity from ECZ on the prison vote, which constituency and position are the prisoners going to vote for. Is it the president, is it the MP, is it the councillor, is it the mayor? So far that information has not been given to us. We know there are 11,000 registered prisoners in this country. We want to know how these prisoners are going to vote,” said Chipenzi.