Haphazard reopening of schools

MacDonald Chipenzi, the GEARS Initiative Zambia executive director, says the abrupt reopening of schools a week before the election date is untimely, suspicious and inconveniencing not only the parents but teachers and pupils.
“The recent announced reopening timing is tellingly wrong, suspicious and inconsiderate and haphazardly done, politically and academically. The earlier date of 16 August 2021 for the schools reopening was more appropriate and understandable,” says MacDonald. “This ill-prepared announcement is undoubtedly not only inconveniencing to parents economically alone but electorally and politically too and will potentially trigger worries of the health and safety of the pupils in schools before, during and post elections…while everyone wants schools to reopen and for pupils to catch up with their academic activities, GEARS strongly believes that the reopening should not ignore social, political, electoral and economic realities ahead of and post the August general elections among stakeholders.
Even if schools are to reopen this week, actual teaching will be practically impossible to take place because more than 95 per cent of our teachers are currently involved in various electoral processes as electoral officers. Unless government desires to recall all teachers involved in this election as poll staff back into school. Also reopening has been poorly decided and planned and waste of time at this time. Further, some secondary schools in the country will be used as polling stations and tallying centres and will be hives of electoral activity which makes reopening of schools before elections a mission impossible and a mere inconveniencing strategy to parents, pupils and teachers.”
These arguments are valid.
And we have to state from the outset that the reopening of schools should cheer all parents given the loss of academic time occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It must also come as a relief to our children who have been anxious – they have been yearning to get back to school and receive that education.
After all it is said that education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.
And Malcolm X stated that, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”
But the haphazard manner in which the government shifted the dates so much as to ambush parents, the learners and schools is shameful. Just who does that? You announce the wholesome reopening of schools on August 16 and barely a week you come back and announce a phased reopening of schools starting on August 5! Now this is chipante pante! It indicates lack of planning and consultation, especially with stakeholders. Yes, the COVID-19 closures have disrupted the academic calendars. Yes, pupils in examination classes have been delayed. Yes, it is extremely important for our children to catch up. But all this should be done in a systematic manner, not the haphazard manner we have seen this week. Our officials in government know too well events that surround elections. They know too well that majority of those that conduct elections are teachers. As MacDonald rightly puts it, majority of the schools will be polling stations on August 12 and it goes without saying that no teaching and learning can take place on that day and the one or two that follow. They know this. They are old enough to know. Some of them may even have taken part in the electoral processes.
The learning delay notwithstanding, reopening schools for all grades on August 16 would have been ideal. Catching up would have been compensated by adjusting the examination timetable. This is man scheduled and not divine so it can be moved to either December or January 2022 to give our children time to truly catch up on lost time, given the incomplete syllabi. These are unusual times and unusual actions must be taken but logically.
And the very moment you see government officials spending hours – days – on television to justify or re-explain a simple thing like announcing the reopening of schools, you must start questioning their motive. For heaven’s sake you cannot right a wrong by continuously pandering or peddling a lie!
Closing and reopening of schools should never be a controversial issue. It must be seamless – coordinated and predictable – with or without a pandemic.
But, with hindsight, we are not surprised with the manner in which this government has handled the issue. And the way they have been mishandling the education sector!
We would have faulted them, the PF government, had they delivered without controversy.
This is a regime that has been a joke since inception. They can’t seem to avoid being one big lie, careless – a joke from time to time.
They treasure polemic and they have been consistent – religiously so – in creating controversy!
They have such a knack to issue policy decisions which are always at variance with expectations of citizens. This is nothing but a government of controversy, by controversy and for controversy.
It is as though they are ardent followers of George Seldes who once stated that, “All great ideas are controversial”.
We urge them to change course and start facilitating in a better and well-thought out manner.
Remember, as Leo Buscaglia says, “Change is the end result of all true learning”.
Government must not lead or take pride in ambushing citizens at every turn. May be our government officials need a little more education on how to facilitate and communicate better.
As Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
MacDonald Chipenzi, the GEARS Initiative Zambia executive director, says the abrupt reopening of schools a week before the election date is untimely, suspicious and inconveniencing not only the parents but teachers and pupils.
“The recent announced reopening timing is tellingly wrong, suspicious and inconsiderate and haphazardly done, politically and academically. The earlier date of 16 August 2021 for the schools reopening was more appropriate and understandable,” says MacDonald. “This ill-prepared announcement is undoubtedly not only inconveniencing to parents economically alone but electorally and politically too and will potentially trigger worries of the health and safety of the pupils in schools before, during and post elections…while everyone wants schools to reopen and for pupils to catch up with their academic activities, GEARS strongly believes that the reopening should not ignore social, political, electoral and economic realities ahead of and post the August general elections among stakeholders.
Even if schools are to reopen this week, actual teaching will be practically impossible to take place because more than 95 per cent of our teachers are currently involved in various electoral processes as electoral officers. Unless government desires to recall all teachers involved in this election as poll staff back into school. Also reopening has been poorly decided and planned and waste of time at this time. Further, some secondary schools in the country will be used as polling stations and tallying centres and will be hives of electoral activity which makes reopening of schools before elections a mission impossible and a mere inconveniencing strategy to parents, pupils and teachers.”
These arguments are valid.
And we have to state from the outset that the reopening of schools should cheer all parents given the loss of academic time occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It must also come as a relief to our children who have been anxious – they have been yearning to get back to school and receive that education.
After all it is said that education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.
And Malcolm X stated that, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”
But the haphazard manner in which the government shifted the dates so much as to ambush parents, the learners and schools is shameful. Just who does that? You announce the wholesome reopening of schools on August 16 and barely a week you come back and announce a phased reopening of schools starting on August 5! Now this is chipante pante! It indicates lack of planning and consultation, especially with stakeholders. Yes, the COVID-19 closures have disrupted the academic calendars. Yes, pupils in examination classes have been delayed. Yes, it is extremely important for our children to catch up. But all this should be done in a systematic manner, not the haphazard manner we have seen this week. Our officials in government know too well events that surround elections. They know too well that majority of those that conduct elections are teachers. As MacDonald rightly puts it, majority of the schools will be polling stations on August 12 and it goes without saying that no teaching and learning can take place on that day and the one or two that follow. They know this. They are old enough to know. Some of them may even have taken part in the electoral processes.
The learning delay notwithstanding, reopening schools for all grades on August 16 would have been ideal. Catching up would have been compensated by adjusting the examination timetable. This is man scheduled and not divine so it can be moved to either December or January 2022 to give our children time to truly catch up on lost time, given the incomplete syllabi. These are unusual times and unusual actions must be taken but logically.
And the very moment you see government officials spending hours – days – on television to justify or re-explain a simple thing like announcing the reopening of schools, you must start questioning their motive. For heaven’s sake you cannot right a wrong by continuously pandering or peddling a lie!
Closing and reopening of schools should never be a controversial issue. It must be seamless – coordinated and predictable – with or without a pandemic.
But, with hindsight, we are not surprised with the manner in which this government has handled the issue. And the way they have been mishandling the education sector!
We would have faulted them, the PF government, had they delivered without controversy.
This is a regime that has been a joke since inception. They can’t seem to avoid being one big lie, careless – a joke from time to time.
They treasure polemic and they have been consistent – religiously so – in creating controversy!
They have such a knack to issue policy decisions which are always at variance with expectations of citizens. This is nothing but a government of controversy, by controversy and for controversy.
It is as though they are ardent followers of George Seldes who once stated that, “All great ideas are controversial”.
We urge them to change course and start facilitating in a better and well-thought out manner.
Remember, as Leo Buscaglia says, “Change is the end result of all true learning”.
Government must not lead or take pride in ambushing citizens at every turn. May be our government officials need a little more education on how to facilitate and communicate better.
As Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”