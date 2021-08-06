HIRE FOOTBALL SPIES – CHIPANGO

INVEST heavily both in human resources and finance if we are to qualify to the World Cup, Keegan Chipango urges FAZ.

In an interview, Chipango, a former FAZ committee member under the Kalusha Bwalya administration said: “If need be, we need to hire spies. These days there are football spies, to see our opponents’ weaknesses and strengths. Looking at the group we are in, we can qualify only if we invest a lot. Football is now scientific, so we need to even engage spies and obtain videos so that we evaluate our opponents. We can even have a group of coaches on the terraces to merely advise. But importantly we need to heavily invest in the team both in human resources and finance.”

He also praised FAZ for the appointment of Beston Chambeshi and Mumamba Numba as interim Chipolopolo coaches.

“Beston Chambeshi is very respected in Botswana, he has a rich CV. And together with Mumamba we have a very formidable team and they can get us somewhere,’’ said Chipango. ‘’I am happy to note that FAZ has finally listened to some of us… The other thing is for FAZ not to interfere in player selection; they should not impose a line up on coaches.”