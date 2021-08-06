Introduce an incentive to entice Zambians to get vaccinated, Akafumba urges govt

WHAT happened to the COVID-19 relief funds, asks NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba.

Reacting to US President Joe Biden’s announcement on Tuesday that his government will be paying US $100 to everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccination, Akafumba said the PF leadership has never been accountable to Zambians.

“The list of corruption and theft by the PF is too long. Remember that Zambians once cried against the purchase of the fire tenders at US $41 million, ambulances and the presidential jet, but no convincing statement was ever released up to date. And they don’t even mention them in their campaign adverts on ZNBC which they have turned into a PF media institution,” he said. “I listened to President Biden and I was excited to hear him say anyone who gets vaccines now in the US will receive $100 because he wants many US citizens to get vaccinated. He also said millions of vaccines will be given for free to developing countries. We did receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines for free. We did not buy, but what happened to the COVID-19 funds? Where is the money? Did it go to PF cadres? Is it the stash we were being entertained to by PF cadres? One can only believe it is while the majority of Zambians wallow in poverty.” Akafumba urged the PF to take a leaf from the US government and also introduce an incentive to entice Zambians to get vaccinated.

“We all know that Mr Edgar Lungu gave out fuel tankers to PF cadres. Why not give out US $50 to anyone who gets vaccinated? It will increase the numbers of people who get vaccinated so that we reduce deaths or hospitalisations due to COVID-19,” he said. “Anyway I know that they have already plundered our money, so let them just vacate office on August 12.”

Akafumba challenged the PF government to publicly publish the expenditure of the COVID-19 funds.

“We need to know and we have the right to know what happened to the money. Please publish the expenditure before August 12,” said Akafumba.