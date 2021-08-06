There’s a lot of hate speech and hatred amongst political players, says Bishop Mchombo

ANGLICAN Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo says the Church is disappointed that politics which is supposed to be a fair game has turned violent in Zambia.

He notes that “there is a lot of hate speech around, there is a lot of tribal speech around and there is hatred amongst the political players”.

In an interview, Bishop Mchombo said the deaths that have been recorded from political violence are regrettable.

“What happened in Lusaka recently, the deaths of two people deserve condemnation. But again it has to go beyond condemnation because we have to look at where all this is coming from,” he said. “Each political party has its own leadership and our appeal is that the leadership for all the political parties should be able to inculcate in their followers the importance of being civil to each other. The importance of being peaceful because where there is no peace there can be no development.”

Bishop Mchombo urged that the whole election process should be peaceful.

“The process should be peaceful and at the same time the process should be credible. This will in the end allow for people to accept the final result and at the same time, the process ought to be transparent,” he said. “Our appeal to the political players is that they should be able to use the language that fosters peace. What we have seen is that there is a lot of hate speech around, there is a lot of tribal speech around and there is hatred amongst the political players.”

Bishop Mchombo has appealed to the politicians to ensure they use the language that builds peace.

“They should use the language that builds peace because whoever gets elected on 12 August will need to superintend over a peaceful country and as much as people belong to different political parties and as much as they belong to different tribal affiliations,” he said. “The bottom line is that we are all Zambians and it’s important that we respect that. For God to have given us so many tribes in the country was not a mistake. At the end of it all we need to live in harmony, respect one another and work together because no man or woman is an island. We are all interdependent on each other.”

Bishop Mchombo said Zambia being in a multiparty, each political party has a significant role to play.

He urged that the playing field for all political parties should be even.

“Every political party should have access to media, every political party should have access to a peaceful environment, every political party should be able to expound on their manifestos. That’s what we should be hearing,” Bishop Mchombo said. “But what we are hearing is maligning of each other. Our peoples’ ears are open to hear manifestoes for different political parties, not why a particular political should not be voted for. Unfortunately, what we hear are peoples weaknesses, peoples shortcomings and so on which in the end brings about issues of provocation.”

He said people want to hear messages of peace, messages of hope and messages that would bring about development in the country.

“Our political leaders go out in the field, they should be able to listen to the people. Our people have got their own aspirations and as a leader you cannot just go and tell the people what you are going to do without also listening to what people want,” he said. “Leadership is about service and that service of the politicians will be set by the people that they serve, what the people want.” Bishop Mchombo said in Eastern Province, people want to hear more about agriculture among other things.

“This is an agricultural area. Our people are in great need of inputs they can easily access. Our people are in need of good feeder roads and these are issues that our political players should be able to tell our people,” he said. “How are they going to make sure that our farmers are able to access inputs that are relatively cheap. How are they going to make sure that the road network that help them to deliver their produce to the market are worked on. I think that is what is important.”

Bishop Mchombo urged Zambians to vote the leaders of their choice on 12th August.

“The Church cannot choose for them which leader they should choose. They can get guidance but at the end of the day each Zambian has got every right to choose the leader they feel will represent them well. In this regard, we need people who have the interest of the Zambians at heart, people of integrity, people who are selfless and people who will ensure that the peace which we have enjoyed over the years is retained,” said Bishop Mchombo.