We want development, nothing else – Chona

[By Ben Mbangu in Monze]

CHIEF Chona of Monze district in Southern Province says Zambians must not accuse chiefs of politicking when they speak for development.

Speaking when PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe paid a courtesy call on him and Chief Mwanza at Kaumba Secondary School, Chona said when chiefs speak out they don’t do it for PF but for development hence they must not be misunderstood.

“I don’t want people to accuse me of doing politics when I’m speaking for the people. We want development ourselves, nothing else because it has eluded us in the east of Monze compared to those in Monze west,” he said.

Chona described the PF regime under President Edgar Lungu as a listening one.

“We will keep working with the government of the day and those not working with government of the day won’t see development,” said Chona.

And addressing 200 headmen from Chona, Mwanza and Ufwenuka chiefdoms at the same event, Mbewe said not voting for President Lungu in the August general elections was like killing a seven-month old child in the womb because he still has a lot to do for the country.

Mbewe asked the traditional leaders to guide their people to vote for President Lungu if their dream for the creation of Monze east district was to be realised.

“It is the duty of us leaders to leave a mark in people’s lives. Your royal highnesses and your headmen what you are doing to advocate for a new district in Monze is a good thing because you want development. We should all ask ourselves as leaders that ‘how will people remember us when we die?’” he said.

Mbewe said President Lungu would continue building a relationship with the traditional leadership countrywide to foster development.