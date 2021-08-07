Mast frowns upon being used in ‘Satanic’ agenda

THE Mast says it will never sell its soul, our editorial independence and professionalism for pieces of silver.

The newspaper has dismissed the cloned front page dated July 29, 2021 with a headline: HH A “SATANIST” US INTELLIGENCE REPORT… “His attendance at the University of Birmingham Masonry Lodge 5628 could impede his run for the presidency, Zambians are deeply religious” being circulated on social media.

Accompanying the cloned front page is a letter allegedly written by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to the Editor-In-Chief of The Mast, proposing a buyout of US $30,000 for the story not to be published.

In a statement, Mast editor Larry Moonze stated that to the common man, the story did not run because The Mast was paid, which is all false and malicious.

“We hereby urge the public to ignore that Satanic misinformation with the contempt it deserves. It is not our product. We have never published such an article nor have we received such a report from any quarter,” he stated. “And even the cloned headline does not conform to The Mast house-style. It is clearly the work of schemers, mercenaries, merchants of evil and dark forces.”

Moonze stated that the misinformation and fake news was not surprising to The Mast.

He stated that it was a well-calculated ploy – a prelude – meant to facilitate or launder the government’s plan to shut down the Internet ahead of “these critical elections on the pretext of circulating misinformation and alarming statements”.

“This level of desperation is not only callous but dangerous. The purveyors of this Satanic agenda must canvass for votes in a clean way – win and lose elections with civility,” Moonze stated. “We urge these mercenaries, merchants of evil, to fight their battles and leave us out of their Satanic agenda. We will never sell our souls, our editorial independence, and professionalism for pieces of silver.”

He urged the purveyors of hate speech and disinformation to find another forum and not The Mast to carry out their dirty propaganda.

“We ask the charlatans to clone their own media, not The Mast,” stated Moonze.