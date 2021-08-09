Conduct of 2021 polls must be a one-off sham, never to be repeated

THE decision day is getting closer. And we can imagine the anxiety among the contestants given the manner the political campaigns were conducted. Given the uneven playing field. Given the hypocrisy – the stifling of the opposition!
But as Fatos Nano pointed out, “Organising free and fair elections is more important than the result itself.”
And Bishop William Mchombo says Zambia being a multiparty, each political party has a significant role to play.
“Every political party should have access to media, every political party should have access to a peaceful environment, every political party should be able to expound on their manifestos. That’s what we should be hearing,” says Bishop Mchombo.
Voters may not have been afforded an opportunity to listen, to hear the messages of the 15 opposition presidential candidates but they will be allowed to vote – regardless.
It’s unfortunate, really, that our people would go to the booths and make that critical decision with scanty information. Yet the ruling PF’s contenders in Edgar Lungu and Professor Nkandu Luo traversed all the corners of our land to sell their alebwelelapo programme!
Jeffrey Smith, the founding director of Vanguard Africa, noted that, “The ruling PF, led today by former defence minister, President Edgar Lungu, has presided over a period of pronounced political and economic decay, including massive democratic backsliding in the country. In fact, Zambia is one of the fastest eroding democracies in the world, according to the Varieties of Democracy Project, one of the most trusted sources of information on democratic progress and regression worldwide. Over the past six years, the Lungu government has taken an increasingly reckless posture towards the political system and civil liberties of Zambians by harassing civil society groups and jailing activists; introducing and imposing harsh laws that muzzle dissent; tolerating and even encouraging excessive use of force by the police; manipulating the coronavirus pandemic to tilt the political playing field in its favour; and most recently, deploying the Zambian military in key urban areas, a move that observers have criticised as an attempt to instill fear in the population and dissuade opposition supporters from coming out to vote…”
Edgar’s conduct in these elections reminds us of what used to happen in Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe as he struggled against Morgan Tsvangirai.
In condemning Mugabe, Kenya’s Raila Odinga stated that, “You cannot have free and fair elections while one party controls completely and monopolises the instrument of power and … Tsvangirai is in and out of police cells almost on a daily basis, when people are being arrested, people are being beaten up.”
We hope the conduct of the 2021 polls will be a one off sham, never to be repeated.
Remember, as Elliott Abrams notes, “Elections matter, but how much they matter depends entirely on how free, open and fair they are.”
