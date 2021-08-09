Lungu, PF must apologise for accusing Kagame govt of murder – UPND

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu must apologise for the Patriotic Front’s “defamatory” attacks against President Paul Kagame and the government of Rwanda, says Anthony Bwalya.

In a statement yesterday, Bwalya, the UPND presidential spokesperson, called on President Lungu and the PF to unreservedly apologise to Rwandans and President Kagame for the “careless and calculated diplomatic blunder” made by PF media director Antonio Mwanza on Radio Phoenix’s ‘Let the People Talk’ programme on Friday.

Bwalya said that during the programme, Mwanza, “in his usual uninformed fashion”, went on a rampage trying to disparage and discredit UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, but in the process accused President Kagame’s government of unleashing murder against its opponents.

“We find Mr Mwanza’s aspersions embarrassing, derogatory and devoid of diplomatic etiquette, as well as defamatory to a sitting Head of State of a foreign government,” stated Bwalya.

“Additionally, we find Mr Mwanza’s remarks as an attack on the sovereign government of Rwanda, and brings into disrepute Zambia’s foreign relations stance towards the Republic of Rwanda. We are also calling on the police to summon Mr Mwanza and ask him to clarify what he meant when he indicated that Mr Hichilema ‘would be shot in the head’, merely for exercising his political and civil liberties.”

Bwalya added that Zambia would not entertain the “culture of junk politics” and politicians to tarnish the country’s diplomatic stature for petty political milestones.