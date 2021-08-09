People’s power can humble even the most brutal person, regime – Kazabu

NOTHING goes beyond the people’s power for people’s power can humble even the most brutal person or regime, says Luxon Kazabu.

He says he is saddened by the silence of the AU, SADC, EU and the UN over what he termed undemocratic tactics and violations of human rights targeted at UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The former Nkana PF member of parliament, said in an interview, that next week’s elections would fall short of a “free, fair and credible election” adding that in the current circumstances no one can accept the results.

Kazabu, who served as former livestock and fisheries deputy minister in the Michael Sata administration, appealed to voters to show the PF regime the door.

“If indeed Zambians are feeling the pain of suffering under the PF government, they should turn out in numbers and show the regime the door,” he said. “I am personally convinced that nothing goes beyond the people’s power. People’s power can humble even the most brutal person or regime.”

Kazabu said elections are a process which starts with the issuance of national registration cards (NRC’s), voter registration, campaigns, voting, counting of ballots, and results announcements.

He said looking at what transpired during the NRC issuance exercise and voter registration, areas perceived to be strongholds of the opposition recorded low numbers in both exercises.

“NRC issuance was skewed in favour of the party in power, the PF. Whatever the results will be next week, it will not take away the fact that the [electoral] process was designed in favour of the PF,” Kazabu argued. “We have also seen unprecedented restrictions not withstanding COVID-19, but it is in public domain that the UPND has been treated in a very unfair manner and denied space to deliver its campaign messages to voters. A stubborn example is the president of UPND, he has been denied [air] space. It is a scheme driven by the PF, ECZ and now ZAF who have constantly denied him flight air space. He is even stopped from passing through a town in Zambia as happened in Nakonde where the police fired tear gas, in Chipata he was detained on the (airport) runway and yet he is a Zambian.”

He said the actions of the police to stop Hichilema from freely moving across Zambia was “writing a prescription for unfair elections”.

“I am waiting to see what the observer missions will say because they are here. They should have been seen to ameliorate the situation but SADC, EU, AU and the UN are quiet. In the circumstances the elections will be held no one can freely accept the results when the electoral playing field is not levelled,” said Kazabu. “The ECZ is behaving as a wing of the PF notwithstanding the police who are quick to condemn the UPND when the PF has been getting away with murder. We are asking the police to simply do that which they are trained to do.”