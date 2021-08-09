PF CRIMINALLY DESPERATE…but don’t drag us into lawlessness, smear campaigns – Moonze

MAST newspaper managing editor Larry Moonze says the PF has become so desperate that it is now engaging in criminal activities.

On Saturday, the ruling party cloned The Mast and published a front page headline titled: HH A “SATANIST” US INTELLIGENCE REPORT… “His attendance at the University of Birmingham Masonry Lodge 5628 could impede his run for the presidency, Zambians are deeply religious”.

The same was first circulated on social media before they printed hard copies which they circulated in selected places in the country.

They also attached a letter allegedly written by Hakainde Hichilema to the Editor-In-Chief of The Mast, proposing a buyout of US $30,000 for the story not to be published.

But Moonze wondered how far the ruling party would go in its desperation to win the election.

“The ruling PF’s desperation is becoming criminal. It is said ‘when a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in he has no choice but to become an outlaw’. And that desperate people do desperate things. But we can’t believe that they can become so base without shame to engage in copyright infringement, corporate theft just to win an election,” he said. “The PF on Saturday August 7, 2021 circulated an edition that has never been published by The Mast and went on to distribute some copies in Lusaka’s Thorn Park and Kulima Tower Bus Station, and in Ndola where their presidential candidate Edgar Lungu was handing over the paved church grounds he funded at the Cathedral of Christ the King Parish.”

Moonze wondered why the PF picked on The Mast to fight their political battles with UPND leader Hichilema.

“We heard from opposition parties during the adoption process how the PF bought off rival candidates at both local government and parliamentary level. We thought this political mischief would end there. We were wrong. To start producing a fake newspaper article – a cloned edition – is not only criminal but also a national security risk,” Moonze added. “Why pick on us for purposes of criminal activities? Why clone our newspaper to advance your political mudslinging against Mr Hakainde Hichilema? After claiming to be popular, why engage yourselves in filthy activities which can be equated to works of drug barons and mafias? We would ask, what other evil acts hasn’t the PF done in the last 10 years?”

Moonze asked what was motivating the ruling party to resort to criminal activities as part of their campaign strategy.

“For if they can author such an idea, execute it, and without shame distribute a fake edition both online and physically, what else can’t this regime do just to win an election and retain itself in power? What won’t they touch or do if given a fresh mandate?” he asked. “What is motivating them to sink so low as a ruling party that has all along claimed to be very popular and to have performed? Where will this end? What should we expect between now and the day when the final results of these elections will be announced? What won’t they do if the election is not in their favour? Who can or should entrust their faith in a party in government that can engage in identity theft?”

Moonze reminded Zambians about the warnings the newspaper has been issuing over PF’s desperation.

He said the ruling party would go out of its way to try and manipulate things in their favour.

“But we’ve been warning Zambians that in their desperation, PF will do whatever it takes to achieve their desired end. They have seen that it’s not working for them anywhere in the country. Even their strongholds have turned against them and they are now running like headless chickens. Moreover, their campaign songs cannot resonate with the people this time like they did in 2016,” said Moonze. “How can they say ‘alebwelelapo’? It means that they have already pitted themselves against Zambians who don’t want them. We refuse to be dragged into their hallucinations, political madness, and sheer desperation. We understand that an election is not an easy event. So, when the time to go comes beckoning, just be magnanimous, thank Zambians for the opportunity entrusted on you and leave the space. Zambia will not end with PF. Please, don’t smear us with your filth. You have soiled a couple of citizens already. A culture of impunity once tolerated devours even the sponsors. There must be a limit even to lawlessness of the powerful. Remember that right temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant. Tame your fraud. Enough!”