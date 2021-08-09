The unheralded legacy of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima

There are many trails of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima’s legacy that are unheralded which I seek to expose now and once I am finished, their significance to the annals of Zambian democracy will be apparent and those who tried to underrate her legacy will have to rethink their prognosis. I am not here to cleanse her at all, I am here to put her in context. I will concentrate on one unheralded trait of her multiple legacies. I am not blind to her failings which were huge but when I am finished, you will recognise that her alleged huge failings were no different from the failings of other personalities and institutions in Zambia’s political dispensation transition circa 2011 to 2021 – the 10-year period of PF destruction of our hard won democracy after President Kaunda’s 27 years in power.

The one legacy is that without Mambilima as head of the Electoral Commission of Zambia up to 2011 and slightly beyond, Zambia would not have continued as a transitional democracy and there would have been no change of government in 2011 and the MMD government and the massive corruption it engendered would have continued. The people of Zambia would have been denied their democratic right to choose and install the government of their own choice. The MMD wanted to steal the vote of the Zambians by applying massive pressure on Mambilima to declare Rupiah Banda as the victor when Michael Sata and the PF had won the vote. Mambilima stood her ground and told the conspirators that she did not want the blood of Zambians to be spilled on her head because of her accepting the silver that was offered to her. She rejected the offered bribery and intense pressure.

It is because of that one gigantic stand by Mambilima as head of the ECZ that Zambian democracy survived and enabled the PF to assume power. Sata maintained that democratic imperative during his short tenure as President. It is Mambilima who maintained the democratic ethos and declared President Lungu as a democratically elected President in 2015 with only a vote margin by the PF of 30,000 over the opposition. But President Lungu since assuming power democratically in 2015 because of Mambilima’s first gallant stand for democracy in 2011 and then in 2015 is now turning against that legacy that enabled him and the PF to govern. It is like Frederick Chiluba who having been brought to power by the labour movement and civil society went about systematically to devour the very forces that brought him to power. Chiluba destroyed the labour movement despite his solid legacy of ushering in democracy in 1991. We must be alert to the dynamics of the dialectics of politics meaning simply that while there are forward movements, there are at the same time some strong currents or undercurrents of backward movements. In the final analysis we must recognise which forces triumphed without undervaluing the contributions of the defeated forces during each stage of history.

Mambilima’s enabling of the survival of democracy when the MMD aimed at eviscerating it must never be forgotten because of her perceived failings in the superintendence of the judiciary and the rule of law under the very forces she bestowed the instruments of democracy on. Do not besmirch the black kettle that once served you well especially in the context of everything else falling prey to the same forces that Mambilima enabled to assume power democratically.

Lungu did not only emasculate Mambilima, he dismembered the entire fabric of Zambian society. He immediately appointed Mambilima as Chief Justice removing her from the safety net of a strong democratic enabling or destructive pillar in the ECZ. Every person who has ever read any judicial petition regarding elections from around the world will realise the role the ECZ and equivalents in other jurisdictions play in the sustenance or destruction of democracy.

The Electoral Commission participates in any rigging and unequal application of the electoral and constitutional laws of the country. The Electoral Commission is always a Respondent and a very dangerous one in every court petition. Mambilima refused to be a tool of destruction of democracy in Zambia in 2011.

The Chief Commissioner of the Electoral Commission is appointed by the President just as the Chief Justice is. Now depending on the characterological makeup of the Chief Justice or the Chief Electoral Commissioner, democracy and the rule of law can be preserved or assassinated by the pressures, including attempted bribery, threats and promises by the President and his ruling party. In 2011, Mambilima’s character refused to be bought. It is for future assessment as to whether Mambilima’s successor as Chief Electoral Commissioner lived up to Mambilima’s character demonstrated in 2011. The current evidence reveals a lot of material for assessment. The jury is already out if you listen and study and read between the lines. Has the ECZ been compromised, does it apply the law equally etc? Don’t be an ostrich that hides its head in the sand to deny reality all around it. Get out of the sand.

It is also for the future to assess whether Mambilima was compromised after performing that stellar singular act in 2011 and perhaps 2015. A number of analysts have concluded that she underperformed as Chief Justice. But the context must be taken into account.

Shortly after Mambilima was appointed as Chief Justice, Lungu began to undermine her powers by creating an alternative judicial power in the Constitutional Court, which court now became the centre of who would become President if there was a petition challenging the election results. Instead of reposing this power in old tested and trusted hands of Mambilima and her colleagues in adjudicating presidential and other petitions, Lungu entirely bestowed an unknown, new and untested coterie of individuals appointed by him to determine who would be President should there be a Presidential petition.

Mambilima had been a judge for years and had been Chief Electoral Commissioner and therefore knew the ins and outs of constitutional and electoral laws and was proven incorruptible by refusing to destroy democracy under the MMD government. Lungu didn’t want such a person as head of a new and powerful Constitutional Court that would determine his fate were there to be petitions after the 2016 elections.

The performance of the new alternative centre of power in the Constitutional Court has been the subject of numerous commentaries and the jury is already out on whether it is an independent and autonomous branch of the judiciary. Lungu and the PF have won close to 100 per cent of all the cases in that court, a percentage unknown in the annals of judicial performance anywhere in the world. The record is there for all to see and digest. It is not hidden or ancient history. It is new and current history.

In her weakened position, what could Mambilima do? Bear in mind as well that there is no country in the world that has two centres of judicial power. In Zambia the ConCourt is now the centre of political cum judicial power and is a creature of Lungu and it has served him and his regime well. The evidence is incontrovertible, twist as you may. This reality cannot be wished away. Mambilima’s powerlessness must be seen in the light of the creation by Lungu of this alternative new centre of judicial power. If Mambilima presided over the 2016 Presidential Petition, Lungu would not be president now. If Mambilima presided over the 3rd term eligibility case, Lungu would have been limited to the Presidency between 2015 and 2021. Remember that Mambilima and her Deputy refused to swear in Lungu as President in 2016! The Lady had integrity. While looking at her legacy, do not ignore these minute but gigantic trait of legacies.

After removing Mambilima from the Electoral Commission, Lungu appointed the current Commissioner. The Presidential petition of 2016 and subsequent petitions and commentaries have already judged the current commissioner. The materials and evidence are not ancient history. The combination of the performance of the Commissioner and the ConCourt both of which are creatures of Lungu is visibly recorded in our very eyes and experience and no more need be said. It is this performance of the two in which Mambilima’s legacy must be evaluated.

Lungu did not only destablise the centre of judicial power and weakened the neutral dexterity of the Electoral Commission, he also destroyed the independence and autonomy of the office of Director of Public Prosecutions. The removal of the then DPP, no matter what the allegations were, could not inspire any confidence that any new DPP appointed by Lungu could aspire to be independent and autonomous.

Mambilima’s legacy should also be evaluated in that context.

All law enforcement agencies, including the police, the ACC, the DEC and now the armed forces have become appendages of Lungu and the PF. Mambilina’s legacy must be evaluated in this context.

One of the most powerful instruments of democratic check was the media in the personification of The Post. Chiluba, Mwanawasa, and Banda failed to destroy that countervailing voice of democratic check. Sata benefitted from this alternative voice that helped him come to power. Lungu came along and destroyed the mighty Post newspaper and other independent voices. Mambilima’s legacy must be seen in that context.

One of Mambilima’s legacies which will endure may have been her last act. She promulgated a Statutory Instrument that gives the time lines for Presidential election petitions should there be any after these and future elections. The Statutory Instrument which has been running in the newspapers in July and August 2021 spells out the deadlines for each step of the petition process in clear terms and if strictly followed, no one would cry wolf if they make any missteps. What a legacy this one is!