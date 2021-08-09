These PF people have lowered their tails asking for votes, says Luonde

FATHER Richard Luonde has called on voters to punish the PF for what he terms insolence and arrogance they have exhibited since 2016.

The NDC national chairperson says President Edgar Lungu and his team have “lowered their tails” now because they want to fool people in their search for a new mandate.

“This election we are going into on the 12th of August is not a child’s play. It’s about correcting mistakes we made first in 2015, and then in 2016. We voted for people who later turned out to be criminals, heartless characters and outright plunderers,” he said in a statement. “These PF people showed arrogance and insolence throughout their tenure of office. They would not listen to anyone of us. And today because of elections, because they want to fool us again, they have lowered their tails asking for votes. Don’t give them those votes. It’s time to punish PF for their arrogance and insolence.”

He reminded Zambians of what they have gone through under the PF leadership.

Fr Luonde said the time for people to redeem themselves had come.

“As we go to vote on the 12th of August, we should all remember that never in our history as a nation have we been governed in this manner. Governance full of intimidation, brutality, criminality, corruption, disrespect for human rights and dictatorship never seen before in Zambia. We have witnessed how our economy has collapsed in the seven-year rule of PF under President Edgar Lungu,” said Fr Luonde. “All we have received are silly excuses that economies are falling everywhere without evidence or proof. And they have given Covid as an excuse. Our copper prices have risen on the London Metal Market without bringing any gain to us the majority citizens, but to their pockets only.

Is this the party we should vote back to continue governing us? We need change and this change can only be brought about by the UPND Alliance. We have suffered enough, change must come!”