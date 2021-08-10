ECZ shouldn’t take Zambians for granted – Mambo

CHIKONDI Foundation president John Mambo says the Electoral Commission of Zambia should not take the people of Zambia for granted.

He was commenting on the brutal attack on Socialist Party Shiwang’andu Constituency candidate Andrew Kapasa Makasa Kalulu by PF thugs in Stephen Kampyongo’s team last Friday.

The thugs inflicted a deep cut on his forehead and was left for dead.

According to Socialist Party first vice-president Cosmas Musumali, Kalulu was attacked in the presence of Kampyongo.

He said Kalulu was attacked for merely questioning the presence of the PF in the ward at a time designated for his party.

Bishop Mambo said the Electoral Commission of Zambia should be real referees of the elections and not be one-sided.

“And we can all see this. We know that no one should lose his life because of elections but look I am just reading now that another candidate of the Socialist Party has been beaten and the ECZ will not act. If it is another party involved, they will immediately suspend campaigns,” Bishop Mambo noted.

He prayed that the army would serve the people rather than an individual or political party as Zambia was a State and not a Banana Republic.

“They will definitely demonstrate their commitment to serve and protect us as a country if all they will do is what they did during the outbreak of cholera,” Bishop Mambo said.

Bishop Mambo said he agreed with Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe’s statement that this Thursday is the time to liberate Zambia.

“We did that in 1991 but we did bounce in the sense that all of us were in the forefront and all we were seeing was excitement of changing 27 years of one party rule but we forgot one thing that the ‘waikato wapya’ mentality of UNIP continued,” he said.

Bishop Mambo said a situation where a party became more powerful than the government should never be tolerated.

“At the rate we are going, where ballot boxes are being tampered with upon reaching their destination is already worrying. Who opened those boxes? And what happened? You have a cargo plane to specifically deliver ballot boxes, you find phones and batteries in there and ECZ is justifying itself, no! They should redeem themselves because they should have a legacy to work for the people of Zambia,” Bishop Mambo said.

He said the problem in Zambia was that governance institutions created under the Constitution end up “folding their hands” at critical moments.

“You have 48 houses. We don’t know their owner! The phones, they were in that cargo plane, we don’t know their owner. We are going to elections but ballot boxes are already tampered with. I think this time around ECZ should be with us in the prayer mountains where we are,” he said.

Bishop Mambo said instead of being on the side of conspirators, the ECZ should conduct elections like it did in 1991 when elections were properly monitored and all stakeholders were happy.

“From the language, you can tell that our friends [PF] are scheming, insulting others, beating others instead of talking about their manifesto to say ‘we have done the roads but we lied on the more money in the pocket. We lied over 90 days, we are even a disaster in managing the vision of the founder who is Michael Chilufya Sata’,” Bishop Mambo said.

He said any party that would assume government should not discriminate in terms of delivering development.

“America is developed whether you voted [Donald] Trump or you voted [Joe] Biden. South Africa is the same. Why are we remaining behind?” he wondered.

And Bishop Mambo urged the Church not to misunderstand Bishop Joe Imakando’s recent message advising those complaining to change course.

“He read from the bible saying you are complaining, we are not seeing the honey, we are not seeing the fruits of independence. When you go to the markets you are complaining, exchange rate you are complaining, when you go to the hospital, there are no drugs, what can you do to change the gears because a vehicle cannot move in reverse gear all the time,” Bishop Mambo explained. “You have to move forward. I know the enemy. His co-labourers they are the ones now saying crucify him.”

He said Bishop Imakando did not tell people which party to vote for.

“But we are hypocrites. We can twist your word so that I get bread and a bag of mealie-meal and chitenje. That’s not the Zambia we want,” Bishop Mambo said.

He said the country could not afford to have a government of cadres and where public money is stolen.

Bishop Mambo said Zambians should not tolerate political violence and schemes to frustrate opponents.