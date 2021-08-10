FAZ PONDERS MOROCCO FRIENDLIES

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says the men’s national team will camp either in Morocco or Croatia ahead of the World Cup qualifiers that are starting next month.

Zambia starts her campaign away to Mauritania before hosting Tunisia days later.

The Chipolopolo are expected to break camp today and regroup on the August 15 ahead of the international camp.

Kamanga, in his weekly column, said the international camp would help the team prepare better away from possible distractions at home and might play one or two friendlies.

“We have activated the preparatory process that will see the Chipolopolo get an international camp either in Morocco or Croatia. We are drawing on the Memoranda of Understanding we share with these countries to ease logistical challenges in this Covid-19 laden environment,” he said yesterday.

“The international camp will help the team prepare better away from possible distractions at home and hopefully play an international game or two. We are mindful of the limitations that any fixtures outside the FIFA window presents but we will work out a flexible plan for the team.”

He added that a good start at the World Cup qualifier would be good for the country.

“We expect that the technical bench will scour the nation and globe for our best performing players to feature in World Cup qualifiers. A good start in the qualifiers will be good for our country as the World Cup remains the lingering blemish on the Zambian game,” Kamanga added.

The FAZ boss also disclosed that the 2021-2022 MTN Super League will Kick-off this month on the 21st.

“The league will kick-off with the Charity Shield on August 21, 2021, with Super League winners Zesco United facing ABSA Cup champions Lusaka Dynamos. We expect that after the FIFA International Window in the first week of September, the league proper will commence,’’ said Kamanga. ‘’We will draw on the experiences of the 2020 season to handle the Covid-19 challenges. With the advent of the vaccine, we are encouraging teams to take up the option of vaccination to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection. We extend the same plea to fans and administrators to consider taking the jab as it is one of the tools that advanced leagues have used to re-open the gates to the public.”