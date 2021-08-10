I’m tired of Lungu’s unlawful behavior – Mumba

I AM tired of Mr Edgar Lungu’s unlawful behavior, says Nevers Mumba.

And Mumba says victory for any of the two winds – PF pulling north and UPND southwards – will “make us harvest only the wind”.

The MMD presidential candidate addressed the press yesterday and declared that he will not withdraw from the Presidential race.

Mumba said if the election goes violent and deadly, blame should be on ECZ and Zambia Police.

“The only way we can be assured of safety is if and when these two institutions vacate their sworn allegiance to the ruling party and move to the centre and be representatives of all Zambians,” he said.

He said today ECZ and police’s disposition pose the greatest threat to peace before, during and after the elections.

Mumba said after failing to get fair treatment, MMD had declared an official dispute against ECZ.

He accused ECZ of abrogating its constitutional obligation to be a fair referee.

“On June 2nd we presented documented evidence of the PF illegally announcing an alliance with the MMD with a view to defraud, misinform and disadvantage the MMD and its presidential candidate in this year’s election. We have since written two more letters with the same complaint and the ECZ has openly been non-responsive,” he said.

Mumba said the ECZ lacks objectivity, fairness and impartiality and blamed it for the current heightened political tension in the country.

“The MMD story exposes the unholy marriage between the ECZ and the ruling Patriotic Front,” Mumba said.

He explained that in the 2015 presidential election, the PF and Rupiah Banda created an illegal alliance.

“I call it illegal because the NEC of MMD was not party to this alliance and yet our name MMD was used. This poisoned and confused the membership of MMD and the general voter population. Our votes were harvested by the PF through deception and a calculated misinformation campaign using government media,” Mumba said. “The PF victory in 2015 was therefore a fraud obtained by false pretense. This was done in full view of the Electoral Commission. As candidate for MMD, I performed poorly in that election due to the misinformation that MMD was in an alliance with PF with Mr Edgar Lungu as the presidential candidate.” Mumba said despite numerous complaints to ECZ by the legitimate MMD, the commission turned a blind eye and went ahead to declare PF the winner of that election. “It’s this unholy marriage between the PF and the Electoral Commission that is on trial today,” Mumba said.

He said for the purposes of winning the 2016 elections, the PF worked with Banda and Felix Mutati again to illegally disenfranchise MMD and his candidature.

“They used government instruments to organise an illegal convention in which they awarded Hon Mutati with the Presidency of the illegal faction. The PF further used the Ministry of Home Affairs to illegally remove the legitimate office bearers of MMD and replaced us with the bogus list of fraudulently chosen office bearers,” he explained. “At this point, I had already paid my nomination fees to stand as President in the August 2016 election. Only to hear in the media that the Registrar of Societies had been made to irregularly remove my name and those of our National Executive Committee and replaced them with the illegally chosen ones. The PF again rode on the structures of MMD and narrowly won the election. PF rewarded the illegal faction by appointing Hon Felix Mutati as Minister of Finance as a thank you for destabilising and delivering ‘MMD’ to the PF.”

Mumba said as the August 2021 election drew near, the PF came after MMD again by hiring a former member to make declarations on their behalf that the MMD was in an official alliance with the ruling party and therefore supporting President Lungu.

“This is not politics but criminality and at best contempt of court. This misleading announcement which was made several times on government media is against the background that MMD has its own candidate standing in this year’s election,” he said

“At this point, the MMD wrote to the ECZ complaining about the misinformation which is an abrogation of the electoral regulations which prohibit any party from using another party’s regalia, name and symbols. All three letters were trashed by the ECZ until we threatened in our July 31st letter.”

Mumba said the two times that PF won elections, they did so by breaking the law.

“But the ECZ in its biased and toothless style refused to punish PF. The ultimate goal for the PF is to repeat the illegality of 2015 when they claimed an alliance between the two parties,” he said.

“The impact on my brand and that of the party has been grave. The ECZ support of the PF criminality towards me and MMD is shocking. Their inability to exercise their constitutional powers to restrain President Lungu from assaulting the rights of another candidate makes them impotent as a referee. This ECZ is a danger to security. The allegations that they have registered under age voters and foreigners have never been cleared. The motive behind trashing the last voters register in a hurry at great cost has never been fully explained.”

Mumba said the ECZ and the police had distorted the democratic space of stakeholders outside the ruling party, which was the source of strife and tension the nation feels today.

He said MMD expected ECZ to censure PF and ask them to apologise and announce publicly that there was no alliance between MMD and the PF.

Mumba said the rumor of his possible withdrawal from the race arose from the unacceptable behaviour of President Lungu.

“I am tired of Mr Lungu’s unlawful behaviour. His love for lawlessness. His appreciation of criminally minded people. His recklessness. If you want MMD so badly, come and get it but don’t use the government machinery to abuse democracy,” Mumba said. “Do you want to be President of two parties? You have used your position as President to interfere with God’s destiny for Zambia. Any one who destabilises MMD, you reward them with cabinet positions. Please stop it. You will not always be President of Zambia. God will not overlook your acts of sabotage against your fellow Zambian. You have abused me and my party. You have violated my rights from 2015 by sponsoring illegalities against me and our Party.”

Mumba also dismissed reports that he had received a million dollars from PF to withdraw from the race.

“I have received no such money from anyone. This is not only fake news, but falls under cyber bullying as it attacks my integrity as a candidate in this election,” Mumba said. “The threat to withdraw that the MMD had made to ECZ was based on the criminality of the PF and ECZ’s failure to charge them for the criminal behaviour of interfering with my candidacy.”

Mumba said his candidature remained vulnerable with the lie that PF was spreading countrywide that MMD and PF were in an alliance.

“This is daylight robbery of votes by the PF,” Mumba said.

He said he had interrogated the cost to the country of a withdrawal and had for the third time decided to forego his rights to a free and fair participation in this election.

He said anytime he was confronted with a decision to choose between his individual rights and the safety and well being of the nation, he has always chosen to suffer personal loss than to injure the corporate good of his country.

“I wish to make it clear that I am not withdrawing from this race, but we do it in protest and under an official dispute,” Mumba said.

Mumba said there was no perfect candidate in Thursday’s election as all had negative narratives around their names.

He noted that under President Lungu, all economic indicators were flashing red.

“Everything we left of the economy in 2011 has effectively been squandered by at least 50 per cent.

We left foreign reserves at $3.01billion but today we are at $1.2billion. We left the exchange rate at K3.50 to a US dollar, today we are at K19.00. We left inflation rate at an average 7 per cent but today we are at 17.7 per cent. We left foreign debt stock at less than $3billion today we are at $15billion dollars. We left the GDP at $28 billion, today we stand at a party $18 billion,” he said.

“Based on these indicators, why is President Lungu standing for re election? What Godly reason will you as a Zambian give to justify your vote for Mr Lungu. These are not hate questions but necessary questions.”

Mumba urged Zambians to vote with their conscience and not with the crowd.

He noted that many Zambians were focusing on the two winds or crowds.

“The PF crowd is pulling North while the UPND is pulling South. Victory for any of these winds will make us harvest only the wind,” he said.

He said he faces the election with the pain of betrayal, rejection and humiliation.

“I face this election with nothing in my hands but faith in God and in the Zambian people to choose leadership above politics,” said Mumba.

“My path to the Presidency of Zambia is in the hands of every Christian in this country who shall vote for righteousness on that day. If every Christian shall vote as a Christian this Thursday, I shall command a clear lead to the Presidency. Don’t be distracted by the loud voices of Goliath and his might. Trust in the unfailing God of David.”