Kateka urges women to vote for her

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka has urged all women who have registered as voters to vote for her this Thursday as she has the workable and real solutions to transform the economy of the country.

Kateka said the future of the nation lies in the hands of women because of their natural motherly heart.

She said women are important stakeholders to the well-being of the country.

Kateka said her party does not dwell on character assassination of other political opponents because it believes in development and politics of ideologies.

She said this was the time for a woman to rule the nation.

Kateka said if only the Zambian women could give her an opportunity to run the affairs of the nation, Zambia would change for the better because she would punish the corrupt.

She said Zambia was rich with numerous natural resources, which were not properly utilised by the country’s governors.

Kateka said Zambians should fully participate in the economic development of the country.