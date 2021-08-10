Lungu gives part of Bwana Mkubwa tailings dams to youths

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has given part of the Bwana Mkubwa tailings dams to youths as empowerment.

Shamrock and Mashrock are the owners of Bwana Mkubwa Mines.

“This follows engagements we had with the local leadership. As a mine, we are happy with this gesture,” mines representative Jonas Kunda said.

And Kunda said the mine had since given five heaters of their land for the construction of a mini-hospital and the police station.

“This land that we have given to the community is for the construction of a mini-hospital and the police station to help government through sustainable and efficient health and security service provision in the area,” said Kunda. “We feel this is to ensure that the wilder population here can benefit from other services. This is also our company policy to respond to the Sustainable Development Goal on partnerships, health and security.”

Youth representative Boyd Mutambo said the cries of the youths have been heard by President Lungu.

“We have tried and cried for a long time to have these dams given to us through this empowerment. But today it’s a different day, because we have been given part of the dams. We want to thank the owners for accepting that we are empowered,” said Mutambo. “This is for the entire Ndola district to benefit through a coordinated manner. All we wanted is for us to be given. We are so thankful to the President for this gesture.”

The Bwana Mkubwa tailings dam is to benefit more than 5,000 youths in Ndola.

The owners of the mine were engaged by the leadership to provide employment and empowerment to the youths and women of Bwana Mkubwa and Ndola at large.

Meanwhile, Ndola district PF chairman Benjamin Chitondo said there was a challenge of land on where to build a mini-hospital which the government wants to construct.

“And the provision of land by Shamrock and Mash-Roch solves the problem the community was facing,” said Chitondo.