US to sanction violators of democratic rights, foundations of free elections

THE US government has warned it will hold accountable individuals who promote violence, undermine electoral processes, engage in fraudulent or corrupt behaviour, violate democratic rights and the foundations of free elections.

Addressing the press yesterday ahead of Thursday’s elections, US Embassy Lusaka Chargé d’Affaires David Young said the United States was a friend of democracy in Zambia and around the world.

“We support a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful democratic process. We support Zambia’s democratic process. The US government stands arm in arm with Zambian people and all people around the world in working for and protecting democracy,” he said.

Young said the national elections on Thursday provide an opportunity for Zambians to have their say in how their country is run.

“This is a competitive election, and as we have seen in the United States, results can defy polling. We have seen media reports claiming one side or the other will win, but such polling does not guarantee how voters will freely vote on Election Day,” he said. “Elections depend on turnout and dedication as well as officials dedicated to democracy and upholding the democratic process and the will of the people.”

Young said the US supports democracy and democracy defenders in a wide variety of ways.

“We engage in private diplomacy with government, opposition, civil society and church organisations, among others. We engage in public diplomacy by communicating to the media issues of concern and support for the democratic process,” he said. “We provide funding and programmes to support democracy and elections. In Zambia, US funding, in concert with other donors, provides technical assistance to strengthen ECZ elections administration, stakeholder management, and voter education, and enables civil society organisations to undertake nationwide monitoring and observation of key electoral processes, including election day polling, and to develop and implement advocacy strategies to strengthen the election system.”

Young said when these efforts to support democracy do not work and fundamental human rights and democratic freedoms are violated, the US can and does apply visa restrictions, travel bans, and financial sanctions.

“We apply these measures because we are serious about our commitment to human rights and democratic principles. We will hold accountable any individuals who promote violence, undermine electoral processes, engage in fraudulent or corrupt behaviour, or otherwise violate democratic rights and the foundations of free elections,” he warned.

Young noted that Zambia had a commendable record of democratic elections.

He urged Zambian citizens to do their patriotic duty and vote for the candidate of their choice.

He also urged Zambians to shun violence.

“We will continue to engage all to work for a free and fair vote. We will continue engaging with ECZ to support a transparent process that includes counting, observing, reporting, and publicly announcing results along the way, constituency by constituency so that we can continue building confidence in the electoral system and process,” Young said. “I want to make it clear that there should be no intimidation of voters by cadre groups from either party. The police and military should apply the law equally and humanely in defence of the safety and fundamental right of Zambian citizens to vote and participate in the democratic process, including the fundamental freedoms of speech and assembly. These are internationally guaranteed human rights that Zambia supports and has signed on to in the UN and other international treaties.”

Young said on August 12 and the days following, the eyes of all Zambians, and the world, would be watching the actions and the words of Zambia’s candidates, party leaders, cadre mobilisers, police and military officers, and representatives of the state and quasi-independent organisations that conduct elections, rule in the courts, and administer the law.

“You carry the very weight of your nation’s democratic history and its future on your shoulders,” said Young.