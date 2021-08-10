Volleyball association sets up K800,000 budget for CAVA championship

ZAMBIA Volleyball Association (ZAVA) has set a budget of K800,000 for next month‘s Confederation of Africa Nation’s volleyball championship (CAVA) in Kigali, Rwanda

The tournament runs from September 5 to 20.

In an interview with The Mast Sport, ZAVA general secretary Gift Chisekela said the association had set up a budget for both the men’s and the women’s teams to travel for the showpiece.

“We have the pleasure to inform you that CAVA has entrusted Rwanda Volleyball Federation with the organisation of both the 2021 Men’s and Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship to be held in Kigali, Rwanda between 5th and 20th September 2021. The two events will be used as the African Qualifiers to the 2022 FIVB World Championship,” he said. “We have a total budget of K800,000 for possible return tickets, accommodation and participation fee which is about $1000,000. In terms of camp, we are trying to see how the week ends because of the general elections that we are having. So, probably by Monday we will be able to announce the team and where the team will be camping from; so, we just see how the poll goes.”

He has however appealed to stakeholders to come on board and help the association in raising resources for the Kigali tournament.

“We are very happy as a federation for this confirmation because we know that volleyball is the next sport to look out for in the country when it comes to medals, we know what it takes to represent the country and we hope for the best going into this tournament,” said Chisekela. “We are now appealing to all the stakeholders and those who love the sport of volleyball to come on board and help raise the resources needed for us to take the team to these world cup qualifiers. We need about eight hundred thousand kwacha.”

Zambia will be among other 19 African countries that will participate in this tournament.

She is expected to take both the men and women’s national team and put up a good fight to qualify to the world cup slated for 2022.