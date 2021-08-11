JCTR urges candidates to prioritise children’s welfare in their message

BEYOND the polls there is great need to harmonise the national plans and budgets if children in Zambia are to benefit, says the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR).

JCTR social and economic development programme officer Muchimba Siamachoka has called on all candidates to demonstrate powerful change for children by prioritising and investing in them.

According to official statics, children account for about 53 per cent of Zambia’s population.

“Yet the entire budget under child specific expenditure functions in the period 2016 to 2020, on average, was allocated 3 per cent of the national budget in the stated period (increasing from K506.75 million in 2016 to K729.88 million in 2020 as per recent findings of a study conducted by the organisation),” she said.

Siamachoka said this was perhaps an indicator of the inadequate attention accorded to matters affecting the lives of children.

She said JCTR acknowledged that considerable progress had been made over the years to improve the lives of children in Zambia.

“To give an idea, reduction in stunting levels, which were estimated at 53 per cent in 2001-2002 and fell to 35 per cent in 2018. Additionally, national statistics have previously indicated that Zambia has nearly achieved near universal primary school completion levels – a completion rate of 91.8 per cent at Grade 7,” Siamachoka added.

“However, the nation still falls behind in as far as the realisation of child rights is concerned. United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund Zambia notes that about 59.4 per cent of children live in poor households with 45.4 per cent living in extreme poverty, thus depriving the largest constituent, a chance to live dignified lives.”

Siamachoka said many children do not access quality early childhood education and have to cover long distances to access the nearest primary and secondary school facility.

“For example, children from Ntanga village of Lufwayama district have to walk over 10 kilometers to get to nearest school being Kapilamiko School,” she said further. “In spite of the many national commitments towards the full realisation of children’s rights, this has proven difficult to achieve as there has been a significant decline in budgetary allocation towards child sensitive sectors prior to the emergence of the pandemic.”

She said it was disheartening that in most instances politics took centre stage at the expense of issue-based campaigns.

She emphasised that while children did not vote nor participate in election campaigns, there was need to prioritise their voices and interests.

“Remembering that investment and development of childhood capacities has the potential to contribute to improving the quality and productivity of the future labour force in a society,” said Siamachoka. “Indicatively, beyond the polls there is great need to harmonise the national plans and budgets if children in Zambia are to witness prioritisation in light of the fact that they are owed a fair share of the resources in the country.”