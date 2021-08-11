NKANA TO SET BASE IN SAMFYA

NKANA will go for a one-week pre-season camping in Samfya immediately after voting on Thursday, club president Joseph Silwamba has revealed.

The 12time league champions had a nail-biting relegation fight last season that went down to the final day and their supporters are hoping for a better 2021-22 season which is commencing in a few weeks’ time.

Nkana is currently in a recruitment mode with a lot of players being linked to the team.

In an interview on Monday, Silwamba disclosed that the team would camp in Samfya for a week which is convenient in this COVID-19 era.

“The team is training and will be going for one week pre-season camp immediately after voting. This is so to incorporate new comers. Recruitment is going well, it is being handled by the technical committee, they will soon give a report,” Silwamba said, adding that he would only be able to talk about the new season’s expectations once he received the technical committee report on recruitments.

Asked if his executive was considering strengthening the technical bench owing to the appointment of head coach Beston Chambeshi as the

national team coach, Silwamba said: “we threw the ball in his court for guidance.”