President Lungu and the boat should sink

[By Tuesday Bwalya]

I have written on several occasions, building a case as to why President Edgar Lungu and his party, the Patriotic Front (PF) should not continue running the affairs of this country.

President Lungu and his PF government have run down the whole economy because of their incompetence and insatiable appetite for corruption and borrowing. With the coming of COVID-19, the economy this year is expected to grow at 0.7 per cent while a country like Zimbabwe is expected to grow at 7 per cent. And going by its campaign message centred on tribalism, the PF has no plan to put back the economy on its growth path. The mismanagement of the economy by the PF has fueled unemployment and resulted in underfunding or no funding of all the social sectors of the country. Poverty and destitution have now reached alarming levels in the country. Over 60 per cent of Zambians live under the poverty datum line today.

One of the sectors in our country which has been run down by PF government is the health. The PF boasts of building hospitals, clinics, and health posts but has no money to buy equipment, medicines, and other consumables. Further, it has failed to recruit enough personnel to man those health facilities. As a result, many health facilities in the country are failing to effectively attend to the patients and many poor people are dying. This is unacceptable and should not be allowed to continue. Today, I want to show Zambians why they should not vote for President Lungu and PF by looking at the heath sector in the country, using Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital in Mpika district as an example.

Many Zambians have complained of lack of medicines, equipment, and other accessories in our hospitals but those in the PF government and their cadres have been dismissive of such assertions. I came to experience this harsh reality when my father who stays in Mpika, Muchinga Province, was admitted to the incomplete Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital because of COVID-19 in early July 2021. I was shocked to see that the much-talked-about hospital has no proper beds; it is stocked with old finished beds which were transported from the Old Mpika Urban Clinic. Additionally, no hospital linen was available for use by my father and other patients. Like any other patient, my father had to bring a blanket from the village into the hospital and we managed to buy an extra blanket and linen so that he could survive the COVID-19 fever. Those who could not manage to bring a blanket were lying bare and the cold of COVID-19 was taking them to glory quickly. I saw a prisoner lay bare on a finished mattress without a blanket and he died hours later as the hospital had no blankets to cover him. Further, health workers at the hospital could not test my father for sugar as both the facility and the whole district did not have sugar testing stripes. This forced me and the family to buy the sugar testing stripes from Lusaka and we put them on public transport. The hospital staff also could not check the extent to which COVID-19 had damaged my father because there was no X-ray machine. Also, the X-ray machine at the Urban Clinic in Mpika had no films.

My visits to Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital made me discover that the hospital was in fact poorly staffed. I also learnt that the hospital was running without a qualified medical doctor. This is shocking because there are more than 300 qualified medical doctors on the streets whom the PF government has failed to employ. Furthermore, the newly commissioned hospital lacked medicines and COVID-19 testing kits were in short supply.

Fellow Zambians, with what I have experienced with the PF-run hospitals in Zambia, the case of Michael Chilufya Sata, I can safely say that President Lungu and the PF have failed to run the health sector and should not be allowed to continue running this country; they have no capacity. The PF government has killed many in our hospitals by not providing the needed equipment, medicines, and hospital accessories for the smooth and effective running of health facilities. The PF has plundered our national resources and now they are failing to buy essential medicines, equipment, and other consumables needed in the hospitals. Despite building hospitals and clinics, this government has failed to staff them, equip them and procure medicines. Even after introducing the so-called National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA), the PF government has failed to provide good health care to Zambians. It is an insult for the PF government and its leadership to subject Zambians to such horrible health care services while claiming they have uplifted the living standards of Zambians.

In the PF government-run hospitals, if you have no money to buy medicines and certain testing accessories, you will die on your own. The current PF government is not pro-poor. It is hypocrisy of the highest order for President Lungu and his followers to continue claiming that the PF government is pro-poor. This is because it has betrayed the poor majority of Zambians. It is time Zambians stood up and sank the boat and President Lungu inside this week.

It is time for Zambians to try another party. As for me, Tuesday Bwalya, I will vote for change. I will vote for the United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance, not the PF which has run down all the sectors of this country. I urge all well-meaning Zambians to rise above tribal politics and vote for the UPND Alliance. Remember, there is no hospital or clinic for PF members; we all go to the same health facilities that have no medicines. It is pointless for Zambians and PF cadres to continue supporting a person and party that have downgraded their living standards. Let us vote for the UPND Alliance and test its leadership. If UPND and its Alliance partners also fail to deliver, we should be ready to show them an exit door.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article do not represent the University of Zambia or the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU), but the author’s opinion on this week’s general election.