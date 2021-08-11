Reverend Gushungo feeds congregants with borrowed bread and stollen fish

[By Michael B Munyimba]

Reverend Jojo Gushungo suddenly sat upright on his couch in his luxury lounge, his shaky left hand agitative, labouring to balance his legendary Johnny Walker glass of whisky which one could either call half empty, or perhaps half full.

The phone call he had just received had rudely interrupted his mundane routine of early morning boozing in his usual quest to ‘kill’ the previous night’s hungover; or ‘Land Rover’. This is how beer veterans sometimes call that stinging morning headache that feels like a car cruising through your brain in the aftermath of heavy drinking. He was on his fourth glass when that irritating sound of an incoming call on his cellular phone bulldozed its way through his ears. It was from his second in command, Reverend Mrs Ing’utu Mbindawina. “You have to turn on your TV and switch to TV4 now,” her voice quivered with undertones of fear.

The People’s Foundation for Drunkards and Thieves (PFDT) Church had for a decade now managed to elude the cries of thousands of its congregants whose demands for an increase in their ‘sitting’ allowances had over the years been falling on deaf ears. Rev Gushungo and his fellow senior clergies had incessantly and slyly evaded that topic. Instead, they had cleverly devised a way of suppressing their grief-free whisky and wheelbarrows. But, over time their sombre voices had sprouted again, spreading like a trojan horse virus whose tentacles had inundated all the four walls of the mighty church. The congregants wanted their demands met without further delay. And this morning, this defining morning, their screams had once again been swayed into public domain, with all members baying for Gushungo’s blood if he and his team of greedy leaders continued to ignore them. So, picking up his TV remote, Gushungo switched to TV4. Lo and behold, 200,000 members had congregated right in front of his mighty church in revolt.

They had for the umpteenth time beseeched his church, demanding not just an increase in their monthly allowances but a greater portion of their food rations. They argued that the fangs of the stinging economy had inflicted deeper wounds on their livelihood. But, for years, Rev Gushungo has had amnesia, such that even if he would promise to look into their plight, it was difficult for him to juggle his mind between drinking and bringing his promises to fruition. And his deacons were not helping, owing to the simple fact that they too were busy plundering tithe and offering money to remind their boss to pay attention to the well-being of his followers. His people were privy to the fact that Gushungo’s church was the biggest on the land and, like the Vatican, had all imaginable means to keep its members comfortable. It had the muscles and ‘weaponry’ to trample other churches underfoot. It had successfully burnt down other churches, throwing their leaders into brimstones of fire, falsely accusing them of sorcery.

He and his senior clergy had invented a new bible with strange books and weird chapters and blasphemous verses that placed Gushungo’s word above that of the Almighty God. Gushungo and his men had applied unorthodox means of ‘fishing men’ for the gospel kingdom; ways that included the instigation and perpetration of force, of blackmail, bribery and corruption, all in the name of wining souls! But this morning was going to be a defining moment.

Yes, so many factors had diverted Gushungo’s attention from taking care of his flock. He had even discovered the ‘formular’ of miraculously turning water into wine the moment he was dubiously chosen as head of the church. Since then, Gushungo had built ginneries of alcohol for himself and his top brass both at their homes and offices using church funds, enabling them all full and permanent access to strong drinks that consecutively impaired their governance ability of the church. Tithes and offerings amounting to billions of Japanese Yen had been constantly diverted to purchasing alcohol ingredients, pork chops and braai packs for Gushungo and his friends. And despite frantic efforts to bring him to order, they had all been fruitless. Gushungo had even transcended the boundaries of grand theft of church funds such that he had bought helicopters, a locomotive train for his kinsmen in the village; it was even rumoured that he was building flats for rent at the moon, all using church funds!

He had adamantly refused to take care of the aged in the church who for decades had adopted the life of filthy, homeless beggars now roaming the backstreets of town. Now, the entire church was fed up; they had had it up to the neck, angry and ready to strip Gushungo of his clergy gowns and expel him from the holy pulpit of Gold Almighty! So, this morning as he stared at that TV, after receiving that phone call, the message was clear; the songs and slogans were loud as his followers rumbled in unison, “We want our share of the church’s wealth, or get out!” They cried outside his church as he watched with profound awe and disbelief!

But Gushungo was not a complete imbecile, he knew he had to find a new way of winning back his flock. And suddenly a plan crept into his mind despite his questionable sobriety. He decided to call back his deputy, madam Ing’utu Mbindawina and rolled up his strategic plan. Gushungo knew too well that hunger was at play here, and a hungry congregation could even rebel against the Pope.

Gushungo knew that if he and his senior boys could only temporarily feed those hungry members, even if only for a day, they would be hypnotised by the aroma of the morsels of mere plates of food. And it would once again restore the confidence in him and the grip on his power he was threatened to lose if precaution was not taken. “Go out there and meet the people,’’ he told his deputy. “Tell each one of them to carry sacks and go to any bakery in town and collect as many loaves of bread as they can carry, assure the bakery owners to oblige, that the church will come and foot the bill,” he had told madam Mbindawina. “But boss, the church coffers are dry, how will we pay for that? We recently used the last millions on ordering fresh ingredients of the new whisky making headlines in Russia!” She had queried him. “We won’t pay them; well, at least not now. We shall increase the tithe and force the very people to give more on Sundays, increase road, water and electricity levies; my people are fools and they won’t notice!”

“My people are easy to deceive, they lack knowledge such that once you throw crumbs of bread to them, they are hypnotised by the aroma and quickly forget the past. Yes, they are unwise, they get satisfied with bread that does not last, they lack wisdom to recognise even the feeblest of a rat trap. And for that, we can hold them hostage while we plunder the bigger part of the cake,” Gushungo had reminded his deputy.

And 15 minutes later, madam Mbindawina had masqueraded herself before the protesters to deliver the news of bread and fish to them. She had not even finished talking when the crowd scampered off to collect the promised ration, all the way jubilantly shouting, “Long live Gushungo, Gushungo forever!” And that was it, they had exchanged their birthright for morsels of temporal food with each one busy wallowing in delusions of temporal bread. He, Gushungo had carried away the whole church treasure to swim in unimaginable wealth. Perhaps someday, they will wake up from their bad slumber!

