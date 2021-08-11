IT’S generally said that by voting, citizens are participating in the democratic process. And that citizens vote for leaders to represent them and their ideas, and the leaders support the citizens’ interests.
And Bishop Evans Chinyemba of Mongu Diocese is asking citizens – the voters – where have you been standing in the past few years and in the past few months?
“Where do you stand right now in order to view what is happening around you? Where do you wish to stand in the next few days so that you understand the situation of the country? This month [tomorrow] Zambia stands at the threshold of the nation’s general elections. We are a democratic nation that elects our leaders through the ballot box by casting our vote. What kind of leadership do you want? Your position of viewing the country prompts you to go and line up and vote. Just like the Undersea Rainbow, standing at a certain position you will see things differently,” says Bishop Chinyemba. “As you stand before the Undersea Rainbow of Zambian politics, do you see yourself having benefited so that you have become prosperous, wealthy, powerful, empowered, wanting for nothing? Will this experience determine how you cast your vote? Before you cast your ballot, ask yourself; how is my neighbour doing economically and socially? Conscience speaks to you, guides you and challenges you in these few days remaining before we go to the polls. On the other hand, as Zambians stand before the Undersea Rainbow of Zambian politics, and their life experience has been one of poverty, deprivation, powerlessness, suffering, illness and harassment, their vote would reflect their experience. How will your vote reflect what you see around you? Banabahesu, you can no longer stand there and continue criticising government, you have a right to vote and change that which you feel is not right. Again, conscience speaks to you and directs your steps…Banabahesu, you are not just members of the Church, you are also ‘faithful citizens’ who are motivated by faith and gospel values which Christ died for. To all Catholics and people of good will, I offer this teaching of the Catechism of Catholic Church no.1778 [which] states, ‘Conscience is a judgment of reason whereby the human person recognises the moral quality of a concrete act that he/she is going to perform, is in the process of performing, or has already completed. In all he/she says and does, is obliged to follow faithfully what he/she knows to be just and right.’ Banabahesu, today it is not my duty to tell you how to and for whom you should vote. Mine is to help you reflect on your experiences and form your consciences in accord with God’s will. Recognising that the responsibility to make choices in political life rests with each individual in the light of a properly formed conscience, I call upon you to go out and vote. After all it is your civic duty.”
We agree.
Indeed, you can no longer stand there and continue criticising government. You have a right to vote and change that which you feel is not right.
As Alan Moore correctly put it, “People shouldn’t be afraid of their government. Government should be afraid of their people.”
But John F Kennedy warned that, “The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.”
And tomorrow is a ripe opportunity to usher in the leadership and government you desire – that which must respect you and deliver to your expectations.
And value Martin Luther King Jr’s advice that, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
The kind of leaders we elect or neglect to vote for has a serious bearing on our lives and the entire nation. Don’t be silent by way of spoiling your vote or feeling lazy to go vote.
Armchair criticism won’t do – it has never worked for you. Vote right. Your experiences of the last couple of years or so are great hindsight to enable you not spoil that vote. Your vote is colossal. Use it wisely – it is your pathway to a great future or indeed a doomed one!
Be the change you wish to see in the world, as taught by Mahatma Gandhi.
And for those who think that staying away from voting means nothing, it in fact means a lot. If you stay away and bad people are voted in office, whatever decisions they make – good or bad – will definitely affect you as well. If you are a religious person, don’t hide in your doctrine of either not voting or just praying without voting. We know of people who choose not to vote on religious grounds, but they accept political appointments without seeing anything wrong with it. So, the time to live reality is now. Stand up, get your Voter’s Card and National Registration Card, wake up early tomorrow morning, go and cast your vote!
