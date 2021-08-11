Zambia Airways takes to the sky on September 30

INDUSTRIAL Development Corporation (IDC) says operationalisation of the national carrier will play a catalytic role in reviving the tourism industry which has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Zambia Airways board has announced that the national airline will start operating on September 30, 2021.

IDC Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba commended the Zambia Airways board for announcing the national carrier launch date.

Kaluba commended the board, management and staff of Zambia Airways on the attainment of the key milestone and for the professional manner in which they had managed the fulfillment of regulatory requirements.

IDC is a government-owned investment holding company with the dual mandate to maximise its long-term shareholder value in its subsidiaries and also invest in key sectors of the economy.

On August 19, 2018, IDC and Ethiopian Airlines held a signing ceremony in Lusaka to mark the agreement as shareholders of Zambia Airways.

As strategic partners on the national airline project, IDC will hold a 55 per cent equity in the carrier, with Ethiopian Airlines holding 45 per cent.

Zambia Airways will launch with local and regional routes.

And Kaluba reiterated the shareholders’ quest to ensure the airline operated as a commercial enterprise so as to achieve viability and return on investment.

“I strongly urge the board and management to manage the airline in accordance with international best practice. They have the responsibility to make Zambia Airways an airline that will bring pride and jobs to the Zambian people,” he said.

Kaluba is however confident Zambia Airways would soar to greater heights as it leveraged on the newly commissioned Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka and Simon Mwansa Kapwepewe Airport in Ndola.