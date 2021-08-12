Catholic Church has never looked away when voice of sanity is needed – Moyo

BAPTISING people you can’t speak for against evil is of no use, Joseph Moyo has told churches.

In an interview, Moyo who is the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) commended the work of the Catholic Church through its bishops.

“Churches that believe their mission is only to carry the Bible while ignoring issues of social justice don’t know Jesus Christ. They need to be born again. Some church leaders think baptising members is enough. But baptising people you can’t speak for against evil is of no use,” he said. “The Catholic Church from time immemorial has been championing the causes of the poor and vulnerable in society. In political matters the Church has tremendously contributed to many local discourse across Africa. They are a Church that has never looked away when the voice of sanity is needed.”

Moyo however, noted that many churches have never been involved in fighting injustices because they are either compromised.

“But that is not what Jesus Christ did. He fought injustice perpetrated by Pharisees and the Roman leaders of the time and it’s the reason they hated him. He didn’t simply live for preaching but the protection and promotion of human rights and dignity for all,” he said. “On the other hand Catholics have constantly risen whenever a voice of hope was needed to be the salt of the earth. When Malawi under Kamuzu Banda had problems they stepped in and helped to force him out. When Mobuto Seseseko of Zaire then overstayed they again led the way to speak for the people. In Zambia when our founding father overstayed and the nation began to crumble, again the Catholic leaders joined forces with civil society to demand changes. In Zimbabwe they too played a role in the changes that led to the removal of president Robert Mugabe, a Catholic. Such is, among many other examples, the history of the Catholic Church through their bishops do. They have borne the brunt of being misunderstood as being ‘political’.”

Moyo described the Catholics as not only a Christian Church but a voice of moral reason and a social ills temperature regulating agent.

“TAWF sees them as partners of good will for a better Africa in our quest to see justice, gender parity, and the dignity for Africans. We salute them for rejecting envelopes of cash that are often offered by political leaders around the world in their quest to numb all voices of reason and sanity,” said Moyo.