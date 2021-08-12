ConCourt urges parties to promote gender parity by nominating more women, youths, disabled

THE Constitutional Court has directed that political parties must promote gender parity by nominating more women, youths and persons with disabilities as candidates for political office.

The majority has ruled that there is no evidence to show that President Edgar Lungu did not consider gender parity, equitable representation of youths and persons with disabilities when appointing cabinet and provincial ministers.

The court said so when it dismissed the petition by Chapter One Foundation Limited, Non-Governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Committee for Gender and Development Registered Trustees and Young Women in Action, against President Lungu’s contravention of the Constitution in nominating and appointing members of parliament, cabinet and provincial ministers which did not reflect the requisite gender parity or equitable representation of youths and persons with disabilities.

However, judge Margaret Munalula dissented the ruling of the majority saying Article 259(1)(b) of the constitution proved that the appointing authority did not comply with the Constitutional requirements for gender parity when making appointments to ministerial office, which he was obliged to do.

In this matter, the petitioners cited Attorney General Likando Kalaluka as respondent, seeking a declaration of the Constitutional Court that in nominating members of parliament and making the ministerial appointments, the President did not adopt a procedure, which ensured gender parity in the said appointments.

The NGOs wanted the court to issue an order of mandamus directing the President to, within 90 days reconstitute cabinet under the powers vested in him by the Constitution to align the appointment procedures and composition of the Cabinet with the Constitutional requirements outlined in Article 259 of the Constitution.

In its answer to the petition, the state said it was the discretion of the President to enhance representation of special interests, skill or gender where he feels necessary.

The state said that the NGOs were indirectly bringing civil proceedings against the President in the performance of his executive functions.

Kalaluka said the President acted within the confines of the Constitution in exercise of his executive function because among the MPs from which the President was supposed to nominate ministers, 50 per cent gender threshold was not tenable or no youths and persons with disabilities were available, who it would be practicable for the President to appoint.

He said the appointing authority could not be coerced in the manner suggested by the petitioners.

Kalaluka added that it was impracticable to ensure gender parity in the President’s appointments.

In his judgment on behalf of the majority, judge Palan Mulonda said the petitioners had misapprehended the provisions of Article 173(1)(j) in so far as they allege that the Republican President contravened the article in question when he nominated members of parliament, cabinet and provincial ministers.

He said Article 259 of the constitution as amended which the petitioners allege the President violated in making the appointments and nominations in question required the appointing authority to ensure that the person being appointed was qualified for public office.

Judge Mulonda ruled that Article 259 of the constitution as amended showed that there was an affirmative measure taken by the framers of the constitution to improve marginalised groups which was not present in the previous Constitution and to increase their representation in public office.

“We see this as a positive and progressive measure by Zambia as a step to set the objectives of the SADC gender protocol guaranteed under enforcing equality for women, youths and persons with disabilities in public office,” justice Mulonda said.

“Under Article 259, the appointing authority is not only enjoined by the constitution to consider gender equality and the representation of youths and persons with disabilities, but must also ensure that person to be appointed or nominated has the requisite qualifications and that regional diversification of the Zambian people is also taken into account in making such appointments.”

He said the petitioners have not proved that the president violated the constitution as they alleged.

“The hadoc that may largely cause impediments in the fulfillment of the Constitutional requirements enshrined in Article 259(1) will not necessarily lie in the appointing authority alone but in the selection or election of the marginalised groups which would have placed them in a position to be available for appointment to the positions in question,” judge Mulonda said.

“The realisation of gender parity in public office ought to be exercised by political parties that sponsor parliamentary candidates. All political parties are bound by Article 1(3) and 62(a) to promote the values and principles as spelled out in Article 8, including equity, social justice and non discrimination.”

The majority directed that the outcome of the judgment must be addressed by all political parties with the court enjoining them to act in accordance with the said values and principles of the constitution in adopting candidates to participate in an election by ensuring gender parity and increased number of youths and persons with disabilities.

“Article 259 requires the appointing authority to ensure that 50 per cent of each gender is appointed to the total available positions. The petition has failed and is dismissed and each party bears own costs,” said judge Mulonda.

However, Prof. Munalula said the President in exercising his powers to make appointments to ministerial office must act in accordance with the laws because he was well aware of the pressing requirement for gender parity on ministerial positions.

“The small number of women elected in Parliament on the ruling party ticket is as result of the small number of women sponsored by political parties, both the ruling and opposition,” she said

“Although voters choose candidates, they do so only after political parties have limited the options. Electoral system are subject to government policy but candidate selection rules are made within political parties. Male domination in Parliament is as a result of party decisions.”

Judge Munalula said the President should have ensured at election stage that adequate numbers of women would not subsequently drop by appointing them to ministerial office.

“The President had the second opportunity to ensure he had the adequate number of women to choose from. He should have used Article 69 to nominate more women especially from members of the public and appoint them to Parliament but he did not,” said judge Munalula.

“I would have found that the President cannot benefit from the absence of adequate women parliamentarians to claim it was impracticable and I would dismiss the claim accordingly. I would have found merit in the issues relating to gender equality raised by the petitioners.”

Chapter One Foundation executive director in reaction to the court’s judgment said her organisation and its partners would explore other options to ensure that the right to equality is observed and respected in this country.