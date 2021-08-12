Government must move in, provide incentives for ICT capacity, investment

THE coming of COVID-19 has changed almost all dynamics in our society. It has seen a shift from the traditional way of conducting our activities and business.
We have suddenly begun to rely so much on technology to hold meetings, social events and other activities.
And one sector that has also not been spared by COVID-19 is education since the first two cases were recorded in Zambia in March 2020. As the cases surged, the government had to close all learning institutions for quite a long time, emphasising more on providing online lessons to pupils and students. Government has continued to urge learning institutions to provide online lessons. But the question is how many of these institutions can manage to provide online lessons under this badly hit economy? Very few institutions can manage these platforms. And a tiny minority of learners in our country have electronic gadgets to access online lessons. Even the internet is not accessible in our parts of our country. There’s a cost to it as well.
But we have to find a way to embrace the digital revolution. There is no running away from it. It has come to stay and we have to find resources as a country to ensure the internet – all these online platforms are accessible to our citizens.
And Eden University chief executive officer Kelvin Kaunda says asking higher learning institutions to resort to online learning without incentives from the government to build the capacity of ICT is wishful idea.
Kaunda adds that most higher learning institutions have no capacity to provide effective ICT lessons to students, hence the need for the government to provide some incentives like they did to banks.
“Government should consider extending some incentives to higher learning institutions, the same way they have done to the banking sector. Government needs to consider private universities and institutions of higher learning, otherwise the majority of the education institutions may not be able to survive beyond this point and the reason is simple. They don’t have the capacity to invest heavily in ICT,” said Kaunda. “You know, investment in ITC requires serious capitalisation. And [there are] no many institutions that are prepared or ready for this kind of investment, particularly at a time like this. So, may be if the institutions can be allowed somewhere where they can access some investments in the ICT so that it can enable them to continue. Where we are now it is a matter of ICT and without ICT platforms no institutions will manage to operate effectively. So giving incentives to the high learning institutions in ICT investment is extremely important. Otherwise, telling higher learning institutions to resort to online classes without building the internal capacity is a wishful idea and majority of them are struggling.”
Kelvin’s concern is spot on.
Government cannot ask learning institutions to provide online lessons in an environment that is suffocated by various hiccups, mostly coming from the government. Simply put, running a learning institution is a business. So, every business requires incentives for it to run profitably. But, does our current business environment support free services such as online learning? The obvious answer is no.
Our business environment is crippled by so many things: political pressure, high taxes, legal impediments, corruption, among others. Education is a right for every human being, and it should be upheld by every government. And one of the ways of supporting the right to education is by providing an enabling environment to those who have invested in education.
We cannot perpetuate an order that appears to have been designed to foster the egoism, individualism and dehumanization of humanity – the have-nots!
As Fidel Castro rightly observed on July 17, 2007, “Whoever has a computer has all published knowledge at their disposal and the privileged memory of the machine belongs to them too. Ideas are born of knowledge and ethical values. An important part of the problem would be technologically solved, another must be cultivated restlessly. Otherwise, the most basic instincts shall prevail.”
We have a grandiose task as country to ensure all citizens have affordable access to ICTs, without which the nation is doomed.
