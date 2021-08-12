JUMULO EYES TOP FOUR

NEWLY promoted Eden University National Division One League side Jumulo FC has set sights on qualification to the MTN Super League at first attempt.

Jumulo, based in Kitwe, won the FAZ Copperbelt Division One League ahead of newcomers Mutondo Stars who emerged second in the provincial stars.

The Chiwemwe township domiciled side went on to win the play-offs held in Lusaka last month andf subsequently got promoted to the Eden League alongside three other teams from other provinces.

Jumulo has wasted no time in engaging in preparations and recruitment of new players to bolster the squad ahead of the new and tough season.

And club spokesperson Obi Malambo said the Linos Makwaza-led technical bench was looking at signing experienced players to gel with the young in order to create a formidable side capable of emerging among the top four in the national division one

league and consequently qualify to the topflight.

“Our preparations have been going, the coaches have been looking at different players with a view of strengthening the team. We want to bring in some experience of course, and also players that will help

the team achieve its objective,” Malambo said.

“We believe we had stiff competition in the promotion race from the provincial league but we managed. And even in this division, we know it will be tough but we will be prepared for it. Our aim is to finish in the top four, we are aiming for that.”

Jumulo is owned by former Power Dynamos committee member and Kitwe businessman Julius Mulenga Lombe.

Lombe was part of the Chalimba Phiri-led executive committee that oversaw the winning of Power Dynamos’ last league title in 2011.